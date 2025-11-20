Relocity and Vialto Partners Launch Global Mobility Platform to Transform the Underserved Lump Sum Experience

Introducing VialtoGuide, Powered by Relocity: Redefining Lump Sum Relocations with Unmatched Personalization, Flexibility and Employee Choice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity, a global leader in tech-powered talent mobility, and Vialto Partners, a leader in integrated solutions for global work, including immigration and tax solutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to fundamentally transform the global mobility experience for both companies and their employees.At the core of this innovative partnership is the launch of VialtoGuide, Powered by Relocity. This self-service mobile platform is set to redefine the lump sum and unsupported relocation experience. By empowering employees with unprecedented flexibility and control, VialtoGuide significantly enhances the perceived value of their benefits package, ensuring a personalized experience and 24/7 support far beyond a simple "check and a smile."With the new talent mobility app, employees gain access to comprehensive guidance, intuitive checklists, and a curated marketplace of vetted services, complete with exclusive discounts on household goods and other essential services. This allows relocating talent to manage their moves independently, choosing exactly where and how to spend their lump sum benefits.For global mobility, tax and immigration teams, VialtoGuide dramatically reduces administrative burden and complexity, improving risk management and compliance. Employers also benefit from enhanced cost control, visibility into mobility program budget, and predictability of supplier spend. The platform’s reporting and analytics capabilities provide invaluable insights into the impact of global mobility programs, transforming lump sum relocation into a long-term investment in talent retention.“The strategic alliance between Relocity and Vialto exemplifies what’s possible when world-class service meets cutting-edge technology,” expressed Klaus Siegmann, CEO and Founder of Relocity. “With unsupported and lump sum moves now accounting for the majority of corporate relocations, outdated models fail to meet the expectations of today’s workforce. VialtoGuide, Powered by Relocity, empowers relocating employees with the flexibility and control they want, coupled with the personalized guidance they need. It transforms relocation into a strategic advantage for employers, by offering visibility into the employee’s relocation journey and enhanced duty of care.”Vialto Partners and Relocity share this commitment to transforming the employee relocation experience, pointing to the real-world stress families face during previously unsupported moves.“Moving across the country or around the world is stressful for any family, and the traditional approach to lump sum moves is outdated. It simply doesn’t provide the kind of support employees need—at a time they need it most,” said Eileen Mullaney, Partner and global leader of Vialto’s Managed Services practice. “With VialtoGuide, organizations can vastly improve that experience for their employees while, at the same time, providing the data and governance employers need to turn a cash payout with uncertain outcomes into a purposeful and measurable investment in their people.”Beyond VialtoGuide, the alliance also introduces VialtoDirect into Relocity’s comprehensive marketplace of vetted service providers. This integration offers relocating employees direct access to Vialto’s expert tax and immigration services, helping to make their cross-border moves even easier.This strategic alliance underscores Relocity's dedication to continuously improving the employee experience, ensuring duty of care, and delivering operational efficiencies through innovation. For employees, VialtoGuide transforms an overwhelming life transition into a guided experience. Relocating workers get personalized checklists, vetted service providers, and local expertise at their fingertips – turning confusion and stress into clarity and confidence during one of life's biggest changes.For employers, the app delivers what mobility teams have always needed: operational control without administrative burden. Automated gross-up calculations, streamlined payment processing, real-time spend visibility, and built-in compliance tracking mean mobility programs finally have the data and governance to prove ROI while dramatically reducing manual work. VialtoGuide, Powered by Relocity, provides enhanced duty of care that scales.About RelocityRelocity is the leading HR technology solution for talent mobility – helping global organizations relocate employees with a simple, personalized experience. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move – domestic, international, managed, lump sum, core-flex, extended business travel, and more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world’s leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent.About Vialto PartnersVialto Partners is a leading provider of integrated solutions for global work, including immigration, tax, managed services, and digital transformation. Trusted by multinational organizations around the world, Vialto combines deep professional expertise with cutting-edge technology to solve the most complex cross-border challenges and enable seamless mobility experiences.

