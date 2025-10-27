Fortune 50 Healthcare Leader Proves Employee Relocation Experience is the New Advantage in Battle for Top Talent

With 80% of life sciences firms seeking in-demand critical skills, Relocity and its client demonstrate the power of mobility tech to attract and retain talent.

Our clients’ Talent Mobility app, powered by Relocity, proves the impact of an integrated relocation ecosystem - scaling outcomes for employees, talent, and relocation suppliers worldwide.” — Klaus Siegmann, Founder and CEO of Relocity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity, a leading talent mobility technology platform, today announced its instrumental role in transforming a Fortune 50 healthcare company's global talent mobility program into a competitive differentiator for talent attraction and retention. Through the implementation of Relocity's platform, the global enterprise achieved a world-class 76 NPS, 95.7% employee app adoption, significant annual mobility program cost savings, and a 98% reduction in the time it takes to present employment offers, thereby enabling workers to settle in faster to their roles and new homes.The transformation comes as healthcare and life sciences organizations face unprecedented talent pressures: a projected 395,000 healthcare worker shortage is anticipated by 2037, with 80% of pharmaceutical companies struggling to find niche skills. As healthcare organizations compete for scarce specialized talent, the Fortune 50 healthcare company proved that relocation experience can be a decisive factor. Organizations that deliver consumer-grade employee experiences throughout relocation technology gain a measurable advantage in attracting and retaining top talent.The client, a Fortune 50 healthcare and Top 10 Life Sciences company with over 138,000 employees in 60+ countries, launched the initiative after voice of customer feedback from their staff. This research revealed that manual, fragmented processes were confusing employees and overburdening managers. The company implemented Relocity One as the central relocation platform, creating a seamless mobile experience that consolidated more than four disconnected systems and significantly reduced mobility program costs."We're honored to collaborate with a Fortune 50 healthcare company to enhance their talent mobility program," said Klaus Siegmann, Founder and CEO of Relocity. “As a leading HR technology provider reimagining the global relocation experience for Fortune 1000 companies, Relocity was chosen through a rigorous selection process to deliver a seamless, consumer-grade experience for our clients' global talent, catalyzing their digital transformation journey. Our clients’ Talent Mobility app, powered by Relocity, proves the impact of an integrated relocation ecosystem - scaling outcomes for employees, talent, and relocation suppliers worldwide."Key outcomes achieved in the United States:• 76 NPS: Significantly above the world-class 70+ benchmark, signaling breakthrough satisfaction that translates to stronger retention and employer brand.• 95.7% employee app adoption: Demonstrating ease of use and clear value – adoption rates virtually unheard of for enterprise HR software.• 98% faster offer presentation time: Transformed time-to-hire from days to hours with pre-hire policy guidance, providing a decisive advantage in competitive talent markets.• Significant annual mobility spend: Achieved through automation, ecosystem integration, and faster recruiting and relocation lifecycles.• 70% reduction in policy exceptions: Relocity's technology improved compliance while enhancing employee clarity.• Consolidated systems: More than four separate systems were unified, streamlining workflows, vendor access, reporting, and employee communication into a single, central platform."The Talent Mobility app, powered by Relocity One, delivers a consumer-grade, mobile-first experience that transforms how our employees relocate," stated the Director, Mobilization Enablement, Global Talent Management at the Fortune 50 healthcare company. “Through bi-directional API integrations, the platform streamlines communications, processes, supplier connections, and expense management – driving efficiency, cost effectiveness, and a seamless journey for our talent. By digitizing the employee experience, the company sets a new standard for how global talent relocates.”The program integrated seamlessly with existing HRIS (Workday), relocation management companies (RMCs), and tax & immigration providers, creating a unified ecosystem within Relocity's single, AI-powered platform. After proving success in the U.S., the talent mobility platform was set up for global scale across 60+ countries, with a plan to adapt to regional compliance, language, and process requirements while maintaining a consistent, on-brand talent experience worldwide.The initiative demonstrates that in an era of critical talent shortages – where bioinformatics roles are growing at an above-average pace of 20% by 2034, and the life sciences industry projects a 35% talent deficit by 2030 – mobility can no longer be treated as administrative overhead. Forward-thinking organizations recognize that every talent touchpoint, including relocation, is an opportunity to differentiate their employer brand and build the loyalty required to retain specialized talent in competitive markets.About RelocityRelocity is the leading technology solution for talent mobility - helping global organizations relocate employees with ease and personalization. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world's leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent. Learn more at www.relocity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.