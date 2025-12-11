Relocity Wins 'Best Employee Experience & Engagement' at 2025 FEM EMEA EMMAs

Relocity and FEM EMEA 2025

Relocity is honored at the FEM EMMAs for redefining employee relocation with innovative tech and strategic partnerships.

This recognition reflects our commitment to making every move feel personal while giving employers confidence that their employees are supported at every step.” — Klaus Siegmann, CEO and Founder of Relocity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity, a global leader in tech-powered talent mobility, is proud to announce its significant achievement at the 2025 FEM EMEA EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards). Relocity was honored by the Forum for Expatriate Management with the prestigious "Best Employee Experience & Engagement" award for its innovative solutions: Relocity Concierge, Relocity Guide, and Relocity One. Additionally, Relocity received a "Highly Commended" distinction in the "Best Partnership" category for its integrated platform collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and Sirva.The FEM EMMAs are widely regarded as the premier awards program for global mobility and international HR professionals, celebrating innovation, leadership, and impact across the EMEA region. The awards ceremony, held on October 21, 2025 at The Royal Lancaster Hotel London, recognized excellence across 24 categories, with an independent judging panel praising the exceptionally high standard of entries.“Winning the Best Employee Experience & Engagement award at the FEM EMMAs and receiving high commendation for our innovative partnership validates our mission in building a global mobility platform,” said Klaus Siegmann, CEO and Founder of Relocity. “When companies invest in their employees' relocation experiences, they are not just fulfilling their duty of care; they are also building trust, boosting productivity, and enhancing long-term retention. This recognition reflects our commitment to making every move feel personal while giving employers confidence that their employees are supported at every step. We take pride in our team and are grateful to our forward-thinking clients and partners for a successful collaboration as we redefine the relocation experience worldwide.”Relocity's winning entry for "Best Employee Experience & Engagement" highlighted its AI-powered solutions, which enhance the relocation experience for employees while delivering clear ROI for employers. The judges commented, "Relocity delivers great innovation to manage the 'lump sum' approach – Relocity Concierge, Relocity Guide, and Relocity One enhance the relocation experience for employees while delivering clear benefits for organizations by combining technology with personal support. You can feel the enthusiasm and care of this provider in their excellent submission."The "Highly Commended" recognition for "Best Partnership" acknowledged the successful collaboration between Relocity, Johnson & Johnson, and Sirva, which leveraged Relocity’s advanced platform to significantly reduce onboarding timelines and elevate the overall employee relocation experience.These accolades follow Relocity’s recent wins at the 2025 FEM Americas EMMAs and the 2025 FEM APAC EMMAs (including ‘Destination Services Provider of the Year’ for three consecutive years), further solidifying its commitment to advancing the future of global mobility through digital transformation, white-glove service, and strategic partnerships.To learn more about Relocity and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.relocity.com About RelocityRelocity is the leading technology solution for talent mobility — helping global organizations relocate employees with ease and personalization. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move - domestic, international, managed, core-flex, lump sum and more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world’s leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent.About The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM)The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. FEM’s mission is to distil best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through its multi-platform of content and events, FEM encourages dialogue and enables mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as a Conference in Amsterdam. FEM also has a growing worldwide network of Chapters. See the FEM website: https://www.forum-expat-management.com/

