Chinese American Adoptee and Influencer Expands Mission to Inspire Others to Consider Adoption

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lehigh Valley influencer with 10K+ followers champions adoption during National Adoption MonthNovember is National Adoption Month, and Ayden Lincoln is continuing her mission to help others find love and belonging through adoption.“Chinese adoption, and adoption in general, is a topic not often discussed,” says Ayden, a 23-year-old graduate of Northampton Community College.Ayden’s story began in unthinkable circumstances. She was found in a shoebox at a train station in China with her umbilical cord still attached. Police brought the fragile 3.3-pound infant to an orphanage, where she spent nearly the entire first year of her life in a crib. The experience affected her early brain development and left her with lasting trauma.“Despite my struggles after being adopted from a Chinese orphanage, I wouldn’t change a thing,” says Ayden, who was adopted by her parents from Easton, Pennsylvania, before her first birthday.“My adoptive parents are wonderful, beautiful people who began the long, difficult adoption process in 2001, a year before I was born,” she adds. Today, Ayden and her parents encourage anyone considering adoption to explore the process.Ayden was featured on WFMZ Channel 69 News at Sunrise for National Adoption Month in 2022. She has written guest columns for national outlets, including Ayden’s Story: Abandonment, Adoption, and Perseverance for the Human Defense Initiative. She has also written for LiveAction and partnered with Miss Pennsylvania in 2021 for a live-streamed discussion highlighting the positives of adoption.As a social media influencer with more than 10,000 followers on Twitter, Ayden says, “I hope my story can teach someone like me that they aren’t alone. Everyone has their unique struggles—some worse than others.”“Reaching out to someone, even if it’s a crisis hotline, really does make a difference,” she says. “There will always be people who say ‘get over it’ or ‘it’s all in your head,’ but you have to find your coping tools and your support system.”Ayden continues to receive messages from people sharing their own stories. She hopes her journey will keep inspiring others to consider adoption and to stay resilient through hardship.Contact and ResourcesFollow Ayden on Twitter @AydenLincoln, on Instagram @AydenLincoln, or visit www.aydenlincoln.org Featured CoverageThe Adoption Journey PodcastWFMZ Channel 69 News at Sunrise – National Adoption Month 2022Ayden’s Story: Abandonment, Adoption, and Perseverance – Human Defense InitiativeMedia ContactFor all interviews, please contact:

