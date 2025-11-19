Learn to utilize deer tallow during MDC’s free December programs

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Learn how to utilize deer tallow during two upcoming programs in Boone County with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Historically, many parts of harvested deer were used for survival. From meat for consumption to candle making from the tallow, every usable part of a harvested deer was carefully conserved.

These hands-on workshops will demonstrate techniques for rendering fat and processing tallow. Participants will take home samples of the products they create and a handout with instructions on how to create heel balm, body butter, candles, and fire starters at home.

MDC staff will provide some deer fat for the demonstration, but participants are invited to bring fat from deer they harvest. To collect deer fat, skin the deer and remove the hard, waxy fat from the back of the deer and around the kidneys. Once the fat has been removed, freeze it in a container or zip bag.

The event options are as follows:

Classes are open to participants of all ages. Email Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.