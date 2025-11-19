Ray’s Auto Body Joins and Supports Amazing Women in Automotive

Ray’s Auto Body announces its support for women in the automotive industry, highlighting the importance of representation, opportunity, and recognition.

Supporting women in the automotive field strengthens our entire industry and the communities we serve.” — Gary Ellis, Owner

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray’s Auto Body has announced its support for initiatives recognizing and uplifting women across the automotive industry. The company highlighted the contributions of women in technical, administrative, leadership, and customer-facing roles as essential to the continued growth and strength of the automotive sector.

The support reflects the shop’s ongoing commitment to representation and inclusion, acknowledging the increasing presence of women in collision repair, estimating, refinishing, and customer service roles. Ray’s Auto Body noted that the industry benefits from broader participation and stronger collaboration when opportunities are accessible to all.

This announcement aligns with the values the company has upheld for decades at its location at 684 S 1900 W, Ogden, UT 84404. As a long-standing, family-operated facility, the shop continues to invest in professional development and community-focused efforts while serving Northern Utah with trusted auto body repair services.

A Word from the Owner

“Supporting women in the automotive field strengthens our entire industry and the communities we serve,” said Gary Ellis, Owner of Ray’s Auto Body.



About Ray’s Auto Body

Ray’s Auto Body is a family-owned collision repair shop that has served the Ogden, Utah, region since the 1960s. The company provides collision repair, frame straightening, dent and rust removal, paint refinishing with PPG systems, paintless dent repair, headlight restoration, and vehicle reconditioning. With I-CAR certified technicians and a lifetime warranty on paintwork, Ray’s Auto Body is committed to quality, integrity, and customer-focused service throughout Northern Utah.

