Real Pro Auto Service Joins and Supports Amazing Women in Automotive

Real Pro Auto Service announces its involvement with and support for the Amazing Women in Automotive program to promote women in the automotive industry.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service has announced its participation in and support for the Amazing Women in Automotive initiative, a program dedicated to recognizing the contributions of women across all sectors of the automotive industry.

Promoting Representation and Advancement

Amazing Women in Automotive highlights the accomplishments of women working in roles ranging from hands-on vehicle service to business ownership, engineering, education, and leadership. By joining the initiative, Real Pro Auto strengthens its commitment to fostering growth, representation, and recognition within the industry.

The program serves as a platform to elevate voices that continue to influence and advance automotive technology, customer service, management practices, and community engagement.

A Word from the Owner

“Recognizing and supporting women in this industry is essential to its growth,” said John Stewart, Owner of Real Pro Auto.

Supporting a Stronger Automotive Community

Real Pro Auto’s involvement reflects its ongoing dedication to strengthening the workforce and supporting organizations that promote inclusion. The company views participation in broader industry initiatives as part of its responsibility to encourage progress and uphold professional integrity.

About Real Pro Auto Service

Real Pro Auto Service provides comprehensive repair and maintenance for all vehicle types, including hybrids and EVs, with locations serving Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan. The shop’s ASE-certified technicians are known for professional workmanship and customer-focused conveniences such as same-day repairs, free loaner vehicles, and shuttle service.

For more information or to visit the Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, call +1 (616) 241-0600 or email serviceingr@realproauto.com.

