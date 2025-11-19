Northwest Collision Named the Only Mazda-Approved Collision Center in Pinellas County, Florida

Northwest Collision Center in St. Petersburg is the only Mazda-approved collision center in Pinellas County, with Mazda branding rights.

Earning Mazda certification—and being recognized as the only Mazda-approved collision center in Pinellas County—reflects our team’s commitment to precise, safety-first repairs.” — Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Collision Center announced today that it has earned official Mazda certification, becoming the only Mazda-approved collision center in Pinellas County, Florida. The designation authorizes the facility to perform repairs that meet Mazda’s standards for quality, safety, and fitment using approved procedures and genuine OEM parts.

Mazda certification requires rigorous compliance with equipment, training, and process benchmarks. Technicians complete brand-specific instruction focused on vehicle structures, materials, and advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring repairs are completed to manufacturer specifications. As part of the approval, the company has also received confirmation to use Mazda logo and branding in accordance with the automaker’s guidelines.

A Word from the Owner

“Earning Mazda certification—and being recognized as the only Mazda-approved collision center in Pinellas County—reflects our team’s commitment to precise, safety-first repairs,” said Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center. “We appreciate Mazda’s confidence in our work and the permission to use its logo and brand assets in our customer communications.”

Located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710, the facility provides a full range of services, including structural repair, refinish, ADAS calibration, and certified collision repair. The Mazda approval adds to the shop’s growing roster of OEM credentials.

About Northwest Collision Center

Founded in 1959, Northwest Collision Center is a family-owned and operated auto body repair facility serving St. Petersburg and the greater Pinellas County area. The company emphasizes OEM-approved methods, technician training, and transparent communication to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition with accuracy and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.