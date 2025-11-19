Portland's Waterfront Blues Festival Announces 2026 Dates with Three Days and Three Stages

Waterfront Blues Festival produces Portland's spectacular July 4th fireworks show over the Willamette River. Waterfront Blues Festival draws a multigenerational crowd for an annual celebration of music, culture, and community, as one of the most renowned, exciting and dynamic blues experiences in the world. Waterfront Blues Festival 2026 will take place July 2-4 in Downtown Portland, Oregon.

Portland’s 4th of July Music Festival Returns to Waterfront Park July 2-4, 2026

If you were downtown at the Blues Fest this past summer, you really felt why this festival is so important to our city. The festival really is a reflection of everything we love about Portland.” — Festival Director, Christina Fuller

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterfront Blues Festival , one of Portland’s favorite summer traditions, will be back in Waterfront Park this 4th of July holiday weekend. Celebrated as the unofficial kickoff of summer in Portland, the Waterfront Blues Festival will host three days of music on three stages, July 2-4, 2026.The festival is excited to return to a larger format and plans to announce the lineup and put tickets on sale in late February. Fans can expect an even more diverse and expansive music lineup, along with the return of the Blues Bites food court, an expanded festival footprint, fireworks to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary and more surprises and announcements to come.The 2025 Waterfront Blues Festival’s two-day format helped buoy the future of the festival, with over 17,000 music fans attending in a show of support for the beloved, long-standing, independently owned and operated festival. The festival also saw renewed interest and support from both the public and private sectors as the economic and cultural impact of large-scale events continues to bolster recovery and vibrancy in downtown Portland.“If you were downtown at the Blues Fest this past summer, you really felt why this festival is so important to our city,” says Festival Director, Christina Fuller. “Looking around you saw music lovers of all ages dancing at the Airbnb Stay & Sway Stage, kids eating ice cream, paddleboarders and kayakers jamming out on the river, local Portland music legends playing alongside big touring acts, and people coming down to watch the fireworks from every bridge and rooftop in the city. The festival really is a reflection of everything we love about Portland.”Organizers are also excited to continue to work with the business community to foster support for cultural events in downtown Portland and help ensure the future of the festival as a cornerstone event in the Pacific Northwest. Businesses and individuals interested in learning more about how they can support the Waterfront Blues Festival are encouraged to reach out to info@waterfrontbluesfest.com.About Waterfront Blues Festival:Waterfront Blues Festival is Downtown Portland’s Fourth of July weekend music festival. It is a cornerstone event of the Pacific Northwest and one of the country’s best fully independently-owned and operated music festivals. For nearly four decades, The Waterfront Blues Festival has welcomed legendary performers and rising stars spanning blues, soul, funk, folk, R&B, and Americana. As Downtown Portland’s largest and longest-running music festival and the host of Portland’s spectacular July 4th fireworks show, this celebration of music, culture, and community continues to evolve, inspire, and bring people together for an unparalleled summer experience that draws tens of thousands of music lovers to Portland each year.Since 1988, Waterfront Blues Festival has raised over $10 million and given a platform to local community organizations – the benefiting charitable partners for the 2026 festival are Meals on Wheels People and The Jeremy Wilson Foundation Musician Health & Service Program.For more information, visit: www.waterfrontbluesfest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.