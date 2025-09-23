STEELPORT Launches Compact SteelCore™ 'Mini' Cutting Board and Three Holiday “Knife & Board” Gift Sets

The Bar Set includes STEELPORT's 4” Paring Knife and SteelCore™ Mini 9” x 6” Cutting Board, perfect for home mixologists, small kitchens, and outdoor entertaining, picnics and glamping.. The SteelCore™ Mini Cutting Board, 9” x 6”, offering the same heirloom-quality innovation in a compact, portable size. The STEELPORT Signature Knife & Board Set delivers our three most essential knives—the 8” Chef Knife, 4” Paring Knife, and 10” Bread Knife—plus STEELPORT’s two patent-pending game-changing SteelCore™ Cutting Boards–Standard 18”x12” and Mini 9”x6” size.

Innovative and elegant American handcrafted cutting boards with ultra-thin end-grain dual-surface are the holiday must-have for home cooks and mixologists.

Customers love the innovation of the SteelCore™ Cutting Board. The Mini is our answer to those who wanted the same features scaled down for bartending, smaller kitchens, and outdoor entertaining.” — Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artisan team at STEELPORT Knife Co. , known for their award-winning, American-forged kitchen cutlery, expands their groundbreaking SteelCore™ Cutting Board line with the introduction of the new STEELPORT SteelCore™ Mini Cutting Board (9” x 6”), along with three new premium Knife & Cutting Board Sets, perfect for holiday gifting.Earlier this year, STEELPORT launched the first-of-its-kind SteelCore™ Cutting Board, a steel-reinforced, dual-sided design that combines ultra-thin American walnut end-grain with a durable recycled paper composite surface. The board’s innovative construction, achieved with a patent-pending embedded steel core, makes it the thinnest and most stable end-grain board on the market. The first production run of this debut collection sold out within hours of launch.Now, responding to overwhelming customer demand to expand the SteelCore line, STEELPORT is proud to introduce the SteelCore™ Mini Cutting Board, 9” x 6”, offering the same heirloom-quality innovation in a compact, portable size.“Customers love the innovation and versatility of the SteelCore™ Cutting Board, and the Mini is our answer to those who wanted the same features scaled down for bartending, smaller kitchens, and outdoor entertaining,” says Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co. “We applied the same patent-pending SteelCore™ technology—an embedded steel matrix inside the core of the cutting board—to create a compact version where the technology is essentially invisible, but makes all the difference in delivering a premium performance. It’s this internal steel reinforcement that makes the unique dual-sided functionality and ultra-thin design possible.”The new SteelCore™ Mini Cutting Board ($85) measures 9” x 6” x 0.75”, joining the SteelCore™ Standard Cutting Board ($280), which measures 18” x 12” x 0.75”. Key differentiating features that set STEELPORT’s innovative SteelCore™ line apart from any other cutting board available include:- Two-Sided Functionality: One side features FSC-certified walnut end-grain wood, gentle on blades and naturally self-healing; the other side offers a non-porous recycled paper composite surface with a juice groove.- Patent-Pending SteelCore™ Technology: Embedded steel beams deliver unmatched stability, resisting warping and splitting common in traditional boards.- Ultra-Thin & Portable: At just 0.75” thick, this is the thinnest end-grain cutting board available. Along with its unique bevel angle edges, the SteelCore™ is easy to pick up, move, flip, carry, and store.- Made in Portland, Oregon: Handcrafted locally using all USA-sourced materials.STEELPORT’s New Knife & Board Sets:With the expansion of the SteelCore™ cutting board line, the STEELPORT team has curated three thoughtful Knife & Board Sets, each with special discounted bundle pricing. These new sets make it easy for customers to gift heirloom-quality craftsmanship this holiday season:- The Bar Set – $298.00 – STEELPORT 4” Paring Knife + SteelCore™ Mini 9” x 6” Cutting Board. Perfect for cocktail enthusiasts, small kitchens, and on-the-go food prep.- The Everyday Knife & Board Set – $595.00 – The flagship STEELPORT 8” Chef Knife + SteelCore™ Standard 18” x 12” Cutting Board. Designed to handle 95%+ of daily kitchen tasks.- The Signature Knife & Board Set – $1,265 – STEELPORT 8” Chef Knife, 4” Paring Knife, and 10” Bread Knife + both SteelCore™ Cutting Boards (Standard and Mini). The ultimate heirloom-quality kitchen and entertaining collection.Like all STEELPORT Knife Co. products, the new SteelCore™ cutting boards and Knife & Board Sets uphold the company’s core values of iconic design, functional details, and locally handcrafted using all US-sourced materials. All STEELPORT knives are also backed by a lifetime warranty, which includes STEELPORT’s SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service.Both sizes of SteelCore™ Cutting Boards and the new Knife & Board Sets are now available at steelportknife.com with free nationwide shipping, in-person at the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory store in Portland, Oregon, and will be available at select retailers in the coming weeks.About STEELPORT Knife Co.:STEELPORT Knife Co. has reintroduced American-forged carbon steel cutlery to the world, crafting each knife with an unwavering commitment to quality and detail. An employee-owned company with a diverse team of artisans and engineers, STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. With an emphasis on craftsmanship without compromise, STEELPORT delivers iconic design, functional detail, and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, and is backed by a lifetime guarantee, including the SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service. Discover more at STEELPORTknife.com, follow STEELPORT on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco and YouTube, and visit the STEELPORT Knife Co. Factory at 3602 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland, Oregon, in-person to shop and meet the team at work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.