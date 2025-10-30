STEELPORT Launches All-Natural Hemp-Based Cutting Board Conditioner

The STEELPORT Board Conditioner is a modern take on a traditional wood treatment — a unique blend of hemp seed oil and beeswax that deeply penetrates and protects without petroleum. Handcrafted in Portland, Oregon, this premium blend of hemp seed oil and beeswax nourishes, seals, and restores wood surfaces with a natural finish that enhances their color, durability, and longevity.

A modern take on a traditional kitchen wood treatment, handcrafted locally from two simple, sustainable, high-performing ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil and Beeswax.

With the recent launch our SteelCore™ end-grain cutting board line, we needed to develop a board care solution that would meet the premium quality of the wood we use, and our company values.” — Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artisan team at STEELPORT Knife Co. , known for their award-winning, American-forged kitchen cutlery and SteelCore™ Cutting Boards, has launched a new kitchen care tool, the STEELPORT Board Conditioner , handcrafted in Portland from just two ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil and Beeswax. This first-of-its-kind wood treatment meets the same uncompromising standards of quality and craftsmanship as every STEELPORT product.STEELPORT’s all-natural, petroleum-free formula preserves the heirloom-quality wood surfaces in any kitchen — from cutting boards and butcher blocks to knife handles and utensils — by deeply penetrating and protecting without the use of synthetic additives or mineral oils. Hemp seed oil provides deep, fast-drying nourishment that conditions wood from within, while beeswax seals and protects with a smooth, moisture-resistant finish.“With the recent launch of our SteelCore™ end-grain cutting board line, we needed to develop a board care solution that would meet the premium quality of the wood we use, and fully align with our company values.” says Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co. “Unlike ‘mystery’ oils that hide behind vague ingredient lists, the STEELPORT Board Conditioner is fully transparent: no petroleum, no synthetics, no additives. Our combination of beeswax and hemp seed oil is sustainable, fully USA sourced, food-safe, and extremely effective.”This simple and sustainable yet high-performing blend of hemp seed oil and beeswax nourishes, seals, and restores wood surfaces with a natural finish that enhances their color, durability, and longevity. Unlike conventional board oils made from petroleum-based mineral oil, the STEELPORT Board Conditioner uses hemp seed oil as drying oil that penetrates deeply and cures into the wood, forming a lasting protective layer that won’t stay greasy or go rancid. Beeswax adds moisture resistance and a smooth, soft sheen.STEELPORT Board Conditioner also achieves an ideal viscosity — thick enough to minimize drips and waste, yet smooth enough for effortless application and buffing.The wood experts agree on the unique quality of this conditioner. Phil Oliverson, General Manager of Goby Walnut, for example, shared, “We really like the way this new Conditioner goes on — nice, thick consistency that doesn’t run, absorbs deep into the grain, and leaves a durable, clean finish. It holds up real well and leaves the surface looking and feeling solid.”The STEELPORT Board Conditioner is now available at steelportknife.com with free nationwide shipping, and in-person at the STEELPORT Knife Co. Factory Store in Portland, Oregon.Like all STEELPORT products, the Board Conditioner embodies the company’s mission to create heirloom-quality tools and accessories that combine iconic design, functional detail, and local craftsmanship of using US-sourced materials.About STEELPORT Knife Co.:STEELPORT Knife Co. has reintroduced American-forged carbon steel cutlery to the world, crafting each knife with an unwavering commitment to quality and detail. An employee-owned company with a diverse team of artisans and engineers, STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. With an emphasis on craftsmanship without compromise, STEELPORT delivers iconic design, functional detail, and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, and is backed by a lifetime guarantee, including the SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service. Discover more at STEELPORTknife.com, follow STEELPORT on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco and YouTube, and visit the STEELPORT Knife Co. Factory at 3602 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland, Oregon, in-person to shop and meet the team at work.

