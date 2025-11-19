MPD Arrests Suspect in Elvans Road Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in Southeast.
On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at approximately 7:02 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Tre'von Norman, of Waldorf, MD.
On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 27-year-old Corey Noble, of Southeast, DC. Noble has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder.
CCN: 25040405
###
