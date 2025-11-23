Arrest Closes Multiple Burglary and Theft Cases

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who committed multiple burglaries and thefts in the Third and Second Districts.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation on Saturday, November 22, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30-year-old Ryan Harding, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Burglary One

Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 10:17 a.m. in the 1800 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest CCN: 25163437 (3D)

Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 9:09 a.m. in the 1800 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest CCN: 25168906 (3D)

Theft One

Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest CCN: 25168077 (3D)

Theft Two

Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 11th Street, Northwest CCN: 25122562 (2D)

Wednesday, October 01, 2025, at 7:04 p.m. 9:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest CCN: 25150106 (2D)

Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 12:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest CCN: 25168352 (3D)

Unlawful Entry

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 7:27 p.m. in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest CCN: 25174017 (3D)

###