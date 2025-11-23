Arrest Closes Multiple Burglary and Theft Cases
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who committed multiple burglaries and thefts in the Third and Second Districts.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation on Saturday, November 22, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30-year-old Ryan Harding, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
Burglary One
- Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 10:17 a.m. in the 1800 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest CCN: 25163437 (3D)
- Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 9:09 a.m. in the 1800 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest CCN: 25168906 (3D)
Theft One
- Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest CCN: 25168077 (3D)
Theft Two
- Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 11th Street, Northwest CCN: 25122562 (2D)
- Wednesday, October 01, 2025, at 7:04 p.m. 9:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest CCN: 25150106 (2D)
- Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 12:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest CCN: 25168352 (3D)
Unlawful Entry
- Saturday, November 15, 2025, 7:27 p.m. in the 1700 block of Willard Street, Northwest CCN: 25174017 (3D)
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.