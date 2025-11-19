Permian Basin Human Trafficking Operation Yields 18 Arrests, Two Victim Rescues (West Texas Region)

MIDLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local, state and federal law enforcement made 18 arrests and rescued two victims – including one child – during a joint human trafficking operation throughout the Permian Basin during October.

Led by DPS' Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, the multi-jurisdictional operation was supported by Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers, Office of the Attorney General (OAG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, Midland Co. Sheriff's Office, Lamesa Police Department, Ector Co. ISD Police and Ector Co. Sheriff's Office.

The following 18 suspects were arrested and booked into various jails across the Permian Basin as part of this operation:

Guadalupe Deyanira Luna , 27 - prostitution w/ 1+ previous conviction

Heather Nicole Cisneros , 37 – prostitution

James Campbell Hoffman , 42 – solicit prostitution/other payer

Douglas Michael Wohleking , 42 – solicit prostitution/other payer

Joseph Bodnar , 42 – solicit prostitution/other payer

Jrondrick Wreon Wesley , 34 – solicit prostitution/other payer

Myranda Brewer , 33 – prostitution

Joshua Antonio Espinoza , 38 – solicit prostitution/other payer

Ricardo Gallardo Enrique , 25 – promote prostitution

Tayashawnnia Monae Mahone , 26 – prostitution

Todd Shannon Brewer , 34 – promote prostitution

Ayleen Angelina Peitz-Trujillo , 21 – prostitution

Adianis Danay Avila Martinez , 23 – prostitution

Kenson Yutang Wong , 42 – solicit prostitution/other payer

Michael Rayos Jr. , 34 – online solicitation of a minor

Rahim Mason , 27– online solicitation of a minor

Shane Walker Gilbert , 25 – online solicitation of a minor

Christopher Tellez, 24 – online solicitation of a minor

Investigations involving the above individuals remain ongoing, and DPS Special Agents have identified and opened investigations into additional suspects as a result of this joint operation. No further information is currently available.

DPS focuses efforts to combat human trafficking by utilizing a victim-centered approach, which places equal importance and value on the identification, recovery, safety and stabilization of victims in addition to the investigation and prosecution of traffickers. Once a victim is identified, the department can connect them to critical services that will prevent further victimization. DPS rescued two victims under this recent operation, including one juvenile and one adult.

The department reminds Texans that public awareness is vital to preventing and combating human trafficking. If you see signs of human trafficking, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also report an incident on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "BeFree" to 233733.

###(DPS – West Texas Region)