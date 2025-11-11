DPS Honors More than 2,100 Veterans Across the Agency for Veterans Day

AUSTIN – On this Veterans Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly recognizes the more than 2,100 veterans across the department who now continue their commitment to serve by protecting the people of Texas.

“Our veterans exemplify the very best of our department and our state,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “They have answered the call to serve — first in defense of our nation and now in the protection of our communities. We are deeply grateful for their sacrifice, leadership and continued service to this state.”

DPS is honored to have 2,168 veterans among its ranks, representing every branch of the U.S. military:

U.S. Army: 935

U.S Marine Corps: 496

U.S. Navy: 217

U.S. Air Force: 184

Army National Guard: 160

Marine Reserve: 23

Army Reserve: 25

Air National Guard: 20

U.S. Coast Guard: 17

Texas State Guard: 9

Air Force Reserve: 7

Coast Guard Reserve: 1

These men and women, both commissioned and noncommissioned employees, bring invaluable experience and a steadfast commitment to service. Whether in law enforcement, technology or support roles, their continued dedication reflects the same sense of duty that defined their military careers.

“To every veteran or active-duty service member considering their next chapter, I encourage you to look at the Texas Department of Public Safety,” said Chief of the Training Operations Division Derek Prestridge. “DPS offers an opportunity to continue a life of service with purpose. The skills, discipline and leadership developed in the military translate directly to what we do here. We’re proud to have so many veterans in our ranks, and welcome those preparing to transition out of the military to join our team and continue service in a new and rewarding way.”

To learn more about joining the next DPS Recruit Class, please visit joinDPS.com.

DPS would like to thank all veterans for their service to our nation.

###(HQ 2025-118)