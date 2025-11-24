WMGB Home Improvement Partners with DTE Energy to Help Michigan Homeowners Save on Heating Costs

Rebate Program Offers Up to $6,000 per Home for Energy-Efficient Upgrades

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WMGB Home Improvement is proud to announce a new partnership with DTE Energy that is designed to make homes warmer and more energy-efficient this winter season. Through DTE's rebate program, homeowners in Grand Rapids and Western Michigan can now receive substantial financial incentives for qualifying energy improvements. From now until December 15th, there is a $250 bonus Rebate for doing multiple measures on their rebate list! This bonus can be coupled with any of the dollar amounts for each Rebate.

WMGB is adding to the savings by offering 15% off home performance projects through December 15, 2025.

The DTE program offers multiple rebates on a single home, with total savings reaching up to $6,000 per residence. These rebates can be applied to various energy-efficient upgrades that help reduce heating costs and improve home comfort during Michigan's cold winter months.

"We're excited to work with DTE Energy to bring these significant savings to Michigan homeowners," said Emily Cowan, Vice President & Managing Partner at WMGB Home Improvement. "This partnership allows us to help families make their homes more comfortable while taking advantage of these substantial rebates. With time running short before winter, we're encouraging homeowners to act now to secure these valuable incentives."

The rebate program covers a range of home improvement projects focused on energy efficiency and heating optimization. WMGB Home Improvement is ready to assist homeowners in navigating the rebate process and completing qualifying upgrades before the winter season.

Interested homeowners are encouraged to contact WMGB Home Improvement to take advantage of these significant savings before the opportunity expires.

For more information about the DTE rebate program and qualifying home improvements, visit WMGB Home Improvement at www.wmgb.com, or call (616) 319-0080.

About WMGB Home Improvement:

WMGB Home Improvement specializes in residential home improvement services, including insulation, replacement windows, and replacement doors, helping Western Michigan homeowners enhance their properties' comfort, efficiency, and value. As a trusted partner in the community, WMGB is committed to delivering quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

