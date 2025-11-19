TCEQ approves fines totaling $502,095

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $373,498 against 13 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tanks, two public water systems, one waste disposal wells, and two water quality.

In addition, on Nov. 18, the executive director approved penalties totaling $128,597 against 32 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.