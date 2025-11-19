Dr. Galina, ND Provides Holistic Support for Women Navigating Perimenopause and Menopause

My goal is to help women move through perimenopause and menopause with confidence and comfort.” — Dr. Galina Mironova, NDev

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Galina, ND , a leading naturopathic doctor specializing in women's hormonal health , is bringing renewed attention to the importance of individualized care during perimenopause and menopause. As women continue to face gaps in traditional medical support, her holistic and thorough approach aims to restore balance and improve long-term well-being.Hormonal changes influence nearly every aspect of a woman's physical and emotional health. Fatigue, weight fluctuations, irritability, skin changes, and irregular cycles are only a few of the signs that can signal deeper imbalances. According to Dr. Galina, women of all ages walk a fine line between balance and imbalance, yet many receive little guidance or validation when symptoms begin to impact daily life.Through extensive testing, detailed analysis, and natural treatment strategies, Dr. Galina identifies the root causes of hormonal disruption. Her focus is on providing customized care plans that help women regain control of their health and feel like themselves again.Perimenopause marks one of the most significant transitions in a woman's life. It affects every individual differently and often brings uncertainty as symptoms begin to change or intensify. Dr. Galina offers comprehensive naturopathic support to guide women through this stage with clarity and compassion.As women move into menopause, the body continues to shift. Dr. Galina works closely with her patients to help the body find its new equilibrium. She commonly supports women experiencing hot flashes, mood changes, fatigue, bladder control concerns, and difficulty losing weight. Her approach prioritizes symptom relief, improved quality of life, and long-term hormonal balance."Women deserve to feel understood and supported during these transitions," says Dr. Galina. "My goal is to help women move through perimenopause and menopause with confidence and comfort."Dr. Galina invites women seeking a more personalized and holistic approach to explore her integrative care options. Together, she believes women can embrace this phase of life with strength and vitality.

