Health City Cayman Islands Sleep Lab Marks 2,000th Patient, a Major Milestone for Regional Sleep Medicine
Established to provide a holistic approach to sleep health, the Sleep Lab treats a full spectrum of disorders — from insomnia and sleep apnea to narcolepsy and restless legs syndrome. Led by Dr. Archita Joshi-Bhatt, Consultant in Pulmonology, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, the facility combines clinical expertise with advanced diagnostic tools such as polysomnography, actigraphy, and multiple sleep latency testing.
“Sleep is essential to overall health and quality of life, yet millions of people live with undiagnosed or untreated sleep disorders,” said Dr. Joshi-Bhatt. “Reaching our 2,000th patient highlights both the growing awareness of sleep medicine in our region and our team’s commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care.”
Since its inception, the Sleep Lab has expanded access to accredited diagnostics and treatment throughout the region, raised awareness of the link between sleep health and chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, depression and cardiovascular disease, and offered evidence-based therapies ranging from behavioral and cognitive interventions to CPAP and surgical options.
Miss Rita Ebanks, the patient with whom the milestone was reached, shared what it was like doing a sleep study. “It was a wonderful experience — I slept like a baby. The room was comfortable and peaceful, and the team was so professional and caring. I’d definitely recommend the Sleep Lab to anyone who needs it.”
The milestone also reflects the broader vision of Health City Cayman Islands, founded by world-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, to deliver affordable, world-class care to local, regional and international patients.
“Reaching our 2,000th patient is not just about numbers — it’s about lives improved and communities empowered through better health,” said Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director at Health City Cayman Islands. “The Sleep Lab exemplifies our mission to deliver excellence across multiple specialties — from cardiology and oncology to neurology and sleep medicine.”
Dr. Karen Springer, Medical Advisor
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201 861-2056
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.