Health City Cayman Islands Sleep Lab Marks 2,000th Patient, a Major Milestone for Regional Sleep Medicine

Where better sleep begins. Health City Cayman Islands’ Sleep Lab blends comfort, care and cutting-edge technology in a tranquil setting.

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands has reached a significant milestone, with its Sleep Lab having treated its 2,000th patient since opening in 2015. The achievement underscores the clinic’s leadership in diagnosing and managing sleep disorders in the Cayman Islands and across the Caribbean. Of the 2,000 patients, 1,083 were men and 946 were women. The patients ranged in age from 15 to 93 years old. The highest percentage of those with sleep disorders was 26.3%, in the 41-50 age group.Established to provide a holistic approach to sleep health, the Sleep Lab treats a full spectrum of disorders — from insomnia and sleep apnea to narcolepsy and restless legs syndrome. Led by Dr. Archita Joshi-Bhatt, Consultant in Pulmonology, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, the facility combines clinical expertise with advanced diagnostic tools such as polysomnography, actigraphy, and multiple sleep latency testing.“Sleep is essential to overall health and quality of life, yet millions of people live with undiagnosed or untreated sleep disorders,” said Dr. Joshi-Bhatt. “Reaching our 2,000th patient highlights both the growing awareness of sleep medicine in our region and our team’s commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care.”Since its inception, the Sleep Lab has expanded access to accredited diagnostics and treatment throughout the region, raised awareness of the link between sleep health and chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, depression and cardiovascular disease, and offered evidence-based therapies ranging from behavioral and cognitive interventions to CPAP and surgical options.Miss Rita Ebanks, the patient with whom the milestone was reached, shared what it was like doing a sleep study. “It was a wonderful experience — I slept like a baby. The room was comfortable and peaceful, and the team was so professional and caring. I’d definitely recommend the Sleep Lab to anyone who needs it.”The milestone also reflects the broader vision of Health City Cayman Islands, founded by world-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, to deliver affordable, world-class care to local, regional and international patients.“Reaching our 2,000th patient is not just about numbers — it’s about lives improved and communities empowered through better health,” said Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director at Health City Cayman Islands. “The Sleep Lab exemplifies our mission to deliver excellence across multiple specialties — from cardiology and oncology to neurology and sleep medicine.”

