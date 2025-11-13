Blue Lagoon Island WeatherSTEM Station Serves as Trusted Source for U.S. National Weather Service

WeatherSTEM Station at Blue Lagoon Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Lagoon Island’s investment in a WeatherSTEM station has established the private island as a leader in hyperlocal weather monitoring and safety. The island’s data has been cited by the U.S. National Weather Service in storm advisories affecting The Bahamas and the United States, underscoring the value of the system for regional forecasting and preparedness.Blue Lagoon Island was the first destination in the Caribbean to install a WeatherSTEM system, providing real-time monitoring of temperature, wind, rainfall, lightning strikes, UV levels and other critical weather data. Updated every eight-tenths of a second, the system enhances safety for guests, staff and animals on the island while providing accessible, reliable information to the wider community.“Weather affects every part of our operations, so accurate, island-specific data is essential,” said Robert Meister, Managing Director of Blue Lagoon Island. “The information we gather not only protects our team and guests but also supports regional weather tracking and climate resilience. We’re proud to serve as a local data hub, helping meteorologists refine forecasts and strengthen preparedness across the community.”The publicly accessible WeatherSTEM dashboard ( http://bahamas.weatherstem.com/bli ) and its time-lapse camera feeds have become a resource for recreational boaters, tour operators, weather and marine hobby enthusiasts, and residents of New Providence. The Weather Channel frequently features images from the system, while the data has also fueled the growth of local weather awareness initiatives.Among these is the Bahamas Weather Watchers Facebook group, which has grown to more than 6,900 members and is widely regarded as a valuable source for timely weather updates and community discussion, especially during storm season.The WeatherSTEM system at Blue Lagoon Island remains fully accessible to the public and is supported by WeatherSTEM Scholar, a free educational platform designed to increase weather literacy among Bahamians of all ages ( https://www.weatherstem.com/learn ).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.