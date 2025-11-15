Caribbean leaders to convene for CTO’s Caribbean Weekend in Miami next month

Delegates to support hurricane-affected communities in Jamaica and Haiti

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will host Caribbean Weekend in Miami 2025, a milestone four-day gathering that brings together tourism ministers, directors, industry leaders and stakeholders from across the region December 4–8, 2025, at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel.The comprehensive program will address critical issues facing Caribbean tourism while celebrating the region’s resilience and fostering collaboration among public and private partners. A full program-at-a-glance is available at https://bit.ly/caribbeanweekend In addition to strategic business and committee meetings, CTO will host a holiday dinner and fundraiser on Friday, December 5. The festive evening, held in partnership with CTO’s Allied Members, aims to raise US $100,000 for the CTO Foundation in support of disaster relief and tourism restoration in Jamaica and Haiti, assisting tourism workers whose livelihoods were impacted by Hurricane Melissa.“This fundraiser embodies the spirit of Caribbean unity,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO. “As we celebrate the holiday season, we’re also standing together to help our brothers and sisters in Jamaica and Haiti rebuild and restore hope to communities.”Saturday features the signature “Reimagining Caribbean Tourism Together” summit, a high-level gathering aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. Sponsored by Royal Caribbean Group, this summit will convene regional leaders to discuss innovative strategies for sustainable tourism development and economic growth across the Caribbean.Throughout the weekend, attendees can visit the CTO Knowledge Exchange Kiosk, which showcases the organization’s wide range of products, services and resources that support tourism growth, innovation and sustainability across the region.The weekend culminates with the annual Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards & Fundraiser on Sunday, December 7, which celebrates individuals whose work has had a transformative impact on Caribbean communities through tourism, business, media, culture and sustainable development.Caribbean Weekend in Miami 2025 represents a pivotal moment for regional tourism, combining strategic planning, humanitarian support and industry collaboration under one comprehensive program.

