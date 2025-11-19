Governor Abbott Calls For Investigations Into Sharia Courts

TEXAS, November 19 - November 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today sent a letter to North Texas District Attorneys and Sheriffs, the Attorney General of Texas and the Texas Department of Public Safety, to alert them of possible criminal violations by Sharia tribunals masquerading as legal courts and to call for investigations into these entities purporting to enforce Sharia law.

“It has come to my attention that certain entities in Texas—including in Collin and Dallas counties—may be masquerading as legal ‘courts' staffed with ‘judges' issuing orders that purportedly carry the authority to bind individuals to Islamic codes, thereby preempting state and federal laws,” reads the letter. "The U.S. Constitution’s religious protections provide no authority for religious courts to skirt state and federal laws simply by donning robes and pronouncing positions inconsistent with western civilization. I urge you, therefore, to investigate efforts by entities purporting to illegally enforce Sharia law in Texas. Legal disputes in Texas must be decided based on American law rooted in the fundamental principles of American due process, not according to Sharia law dispensed in modern day star chambers.”

