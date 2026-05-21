Governor Abbott Appoints Cardenas To Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Amber Cardenas to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027. The Council advises the commission and the legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment, and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Amber Cardenas of Burnet is a licensed marriage and family therapist at Peace of Mind for Wellness and Family Counseling, Inc. Additionally, she is president of BBWT Restaurant Group. She is a member on the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees and a member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. Additionally, she is a member of the Highland Lakes Service League and St. John’s Catholic Church. Cardenas received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy from Abilene Christian University.