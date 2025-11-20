Africa Quantum Consortium Launches the First Pan-African Quantum Challenge ‘Hack the Horizon’

Winners to be honored at IYQ 2025 Closing Ceremony in Ghana, solidifying the initiative as a key pillar of Africa’s quantum future

We are excited to bring this hackathon to all corners of Africa and the diaspora. It is more than a hackathon - it is a challenge to begin working together as a continent, not as fragmented countries.” — Temitope Adeniyi, AQC Programs Lead

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Quantum Consortium (AQC) today announced the launch of Hack the Horizon : The Pan African Quantum Challenge, a landmark initiative designed to assemble and activate the continent’s sovereign quantum ecosystem.Registration for this continent-wide challenge, which unites Africa’s top innovators with the global diaspora, opened on Nov. 20.More than just a competition, Hack the Horizon is the strategic assembly of Africa’s quantum future. It will unite leading university researchers, top software developers and visionary industry leaders with next-generation problem-solvers to co-build solutions for the continent and the world.“We are excited to bring this hackathon to all corners of Africa, and the diaspora. It is more than a hackathon -- it is a challenge to begin working together as a continent, not as fragmented countries," said Temitope Adeniyi, AQC Programs Lead. "It is a steppingstone in the quest for Africans to work together to take their place in the quantum industry and to use the incredible power of quantum and AI to solve the unique challenges facing Africa.”Participants will experience collaboration, mentoring, and the chance to compete to win recognition and prizes awarded at the closing ceremony of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ 2025) in Ghana in February.Professor Ahmed Younes of Alexandria University noted, “Across our continent, the seeds of a quantum revolution are being sown. By bringing our brightest minds together at events like Hack the Horizon, the Africa Quantum Consortium is cultivating a forest of innovation that will shape Africa’s tomorrow.”The quantum technology industry is one of the fastest growing industries, with technological advancements announced almost weekly by enterprise-level companies as well as start-ups and scale-ups, from around the globe. Quantum advantage – when quantum computers can solve problems better and faster than classical computers – is not here yet, but industry analysts, as well as many quantum companies, predict it could be here by 2030.Government and venture capital funding both have accelerated in 2025, with more than $13 billion added so far this year, bringing the total to more than $40 billion in investments worldwide. China, the EU and the US are the primary investors in the industry. However, the Global South, including Africa, has not been part of the growing levels of investment. As part of this year’s IYQ, the United Nation’s UNESCO wishes to bring more attention, and more funding, to the Global South.The Pan-African Quantum Challenge opens a strategic partnership opportunity for visionary companies and organizations to co-build the Continent’s sovereign quantum ecosystem. This initiative is a powerful answer to the global quantum imperative, offering a chance to partner directly with Africa’s agile innovators and quantum leaders on their home ground.AQC is structuring partnerships focused on mutual growth, ranging from co-investment in the ecosystem to providing technical expertise and co-developing industry-focused challenges.Farai Mazhandu, AQC Executive Director, explains, “This is an invitation to move beyond conversation and into co-creation. This is more than a hackathon; it’s a living laboratory for innovation. Partners are not just meeting talent; they are forging a strategic alliance with Africa’s top innovators. This is a first-mover opportunity to co-develop and deploy quantum solutions directly within the continent’s most dynamic markets for global impact.”“We believe the future of quantum computing is open, distributed and built by many. Hack the Horizon puts that vision into practice, connecting talent across Africa to tackle region-specific challenges and build independent durable capability,” said Jannes Stubbemann, CEO of Aqora, the global platform hosting Hack the Horizon.Benefits to sponsors include access to quantum professionals in Africa, as well as the large and growing future young talent pool in Africa. A shortage of quantum-ready workers is a concern to many, if not all, companies in the quantum tech industry.The AQC is seeking financial support, with small sponsorships, as well as companies providing in-kind assistance, such as mentors and use cases for the participants’ challenges.To register for the hackathon and explore strategic partnership opportunities, visit https://aqchackthehorizon25.lovable.app/ About Africa Quantum ConsortiumThe Africa Quantum Consortium (AQC) is the central hub for Africa's sovereign quantum future. The organization unites the continent's key innovators, institutions, and policymakers to build a self-sufficient commercial ecosystem. As the gateway to the global community, it rejects a zero-sum 'quantum race' by forging equitable partnerships on their own terms. Their entire mission is the embodiment of their principle: Forging Local Strength, Driving Global Impact.

