Manhattan Lawyer Invited to Join the International Bar Association’s Asset and Investment Funds Committee for 2026

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Manhattan lawyer , business consultant, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC , has been selected to join the International Bar Association’s Asset and Investment Funds Committee for the 2026 term. This appointment positions Hernandez among a global group of leaders shaping policy and professional standards in international investment funds, capital markets, and asset management regulation.The IBA Asset and Investment Funds Committee is one of the world’s most influential platforms for legal and investment professionals focused on cross-border investment structures, regulatory frameworks, fund governance, and emerging financial markets. Hernandez’s appointment reflects his expanding influence in New York, California, Texas, and international investor markets.“As ARH Global Advisors continues growing across Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin, this invitation represents a significant milestone,” said Hernandez. “The Asset and Investment Funds Committee provides a global environment where investment strategy, regulatory trends, and international capital flows converge. I am honored to contribute insights from my work at the intersection of law, real estate, and investment advisory.”Hernandez leads ARH Global Advisors LLC, a Manhattan-based advisory firm specializing in real estate capital advisory, business consulting, global investor services, and high-net-worth portfolio strategy. The firm is part of the broader ARH ecosystem, which includes ARH Consulting LLC and ARH Real Estate Group LLC in California, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC in New York. Together, these entities provide advisory, real estate, technology, and international services to investors, family offices, executives, and development groups.This recognition by the International Bar Association reinforces Hernandez’s role in guiding clients through complex areas such as private capital strategies, global real estate investments, asset protection, and cross-border business expansion.ABOUT ALEJANDRO R. HERNANDEZ, ESQ.Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. is a Manhattan lawyer, business strategist, and CEO of ARH Global Advisors LLC. With over twenty years of experience, he advises high-net-worth individuals, real estate investors, business owners, and international clients across New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. His expertise includes real estate capital advisory, investment strategy, probate and trust real estate, business immigration, and AI-driven operations.A New York-licensed attorney and a real estate broker in both New York and California, Hernandez oversees a portfolio of companies including ARH Real Estate Group LLC, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, and ARH Technology Services Group LLC. His background spans trial litigation (2001–2025), complex transactions, global investor acquisitions, and cross-jurisdictional advisory.Hernandez was invited to join the IBA Asset and Investment Funds Committee for 2026, contributing to global policy discourse on investment fund regulation, cross-border capital markets, and asset management strategies.MEDIA CONTACTARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New YorkWebsite: www.arhglobaladvisors.com Phone: 646-290-7380

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.