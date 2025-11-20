Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size Worth $9.11 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Worth?

Recently, there has been solid growth in the market size of halogen-free flame retardants. This market is projected to expand from a value of $5.78 billion in 2024 to $6.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors driving this growth in the historic period include environmental considerations, adherence to safety standards, consumer tastes, the expansion of the construction industry, increased awareness in the textile industry, and research and development efforts.

Expectations for the halogen-free flame retardants market outline a period of robust growth in the coming years, with projections suggesting it could reach $9.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This surge is expected to correspond with stricter regulations, an increased emphasis on a circular economy, a rise in electrical and electronics (E&E) recycling, infrastructure progress, an inclination towards sustainable packaging, and a more pronounced focus on health and safety. Amidst the forecast period, key trends are anticipated to emerge, including heightened safety measures in building materials, a greater demand within electronic and electrical sectors, advancements in product formulations, scientific studies and creation of bio-based flame retardants, along with a surge in collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Factors Driving The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market?

The increasing health fears due to the usage of halogen-based flame retardants in the polluted environment are predicted to stimulate the expansion of the halogen-free flame retardants market. The surge in environmental pollution has raised concerns about its impacts on human health, triggering the implementation of various regulations. Consequently, numerous halogen-based flame retardants have been banned worldwide, sparking an increased demand for halogen-free flame retardants. For instance, The Copernicus Climate Change Service, a European agency, reported in July that the ERA5 dataset registered a new daily global average temperature high of 17.16°C, surpassing the former record of 17.09°C set just a day earlier on July 21, 2024, and the 17.08°C record from July 6, 2023. Thus, escalating health worries due to the usage of halogen-based flame retardants in a polluted environment are fueling the development of the halogen-free flame retardants market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market?

Major players in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants include:

• Clariant AG

• LANXESS

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Israel Chemicals Limited

• Nabaltech AG

• BASF SE

• Italmatch Chemicals s.p.a.

• Dupont De Nemours Inc.

• Albemarle Corporation

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market In The Globe?

The progress of technology is a significant trend in the halogen-free flame retardant market. Prominent businesses in this sector are progressing with innovative technologies and research and development on halogen-free flame retardants. As an example, in July 2022, BASF, a German manufacturer and chemical producer, together with THOR GmbH, a German chemical product manufacturer, utilized their combined expertise to launch non-halogenated flame resistance additives. These additives are crucial for plastic components or composites commonly employed in transportation, construction, household, and industrial applications. This is because accidental exposure to heat and flame can potentially lead to extensive destruction and danger to lives. For polyolefins, traditionally challenging for flame resistance, the fused flame-retardant additives provide customers and end-users with the enhanced benefits of BASF's halogen-free flame retardant Flamestab and THOR's phosphonates AFLAMMIT technology.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Share?

The halogen-free flame retardantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aluminum Hydroxide, Organophosphorus, Other Types

2) By Application: Polyolefins, Epoxy Resin, Unsaturated Polyester, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Engineered Thermoplastic, Styrenics, Other Applications

3) By End User: Textile, Transportation, Wires And Cables, Electrical And Electronics, Building And Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum Hydroxide: Micronized Aluminum Hydroxide, Non-Micronized Aluminum Hydroxide

2) By Organophosphorus: Phosphate Esters, Phosphonates, Phosphinates

3) By Other Types: Magnesium Hydroxide, Intumescent Flame Retardants, Silicate-Based Flame Retardants, Natural Fiber-Based Flame Retardants

What Are The Regional Trends In The Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market?

In 2024, North America led the halogen-free flame retardants market and is anticipated to sustain the quickest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

