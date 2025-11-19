Former White House Chef Marti Mongiello to Attend Fastport’s Veteran Ready Summit

Chefs Marti and Stormy Mongiello will be at the 2025 Veteran Ready Summit White House Chef Marti Mongiello and Story Mongiello to attend Veteran Ready Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastport , a leading technology and community-building organization committed to improving veteran hiring outcomes across the U.S., announced today that Former White House Master Chef and Navy veteran Marti Mongiello and his wife, Chef Stormy Mongiello, will headline a special culinary and storytelling experience at the 2025 Veteran Ready Summit , taking place December 10th–12th in Washington, D.C.The distinguished duo will collaborate with the event’s catering partner, Founding Farmers, to prepare select presidential recipes to a gathering of employers who are committed to more than simply labeling themselves “military friendly.” Hosted by Fastport, Hiring Our Heroes and Tenstreet, the Veteran Ready Summit showcases proven practices, real-time solutions, and innovative tools organizations can use immediately to build or expand effective veteran and military-spouse-hiring, plus apprenticeship-based workforce programs.Attendees will connect with top employment leaders, government agencies, and veteran-serving organizations while gaining access to new pipelines of military talent. In addition to the custom menu, Chef Marti will share behind-the-scenes stories from his time serving in the White House and from his extensive experience supporting service members around the world.“As a disabled and injured veteran who’s dragged these boots through OIF, OEF, and five long deployments into each grain of desert sand the world could throw at me, I’m mighty proud of our 'vetrepreneurs' out there crushing it in the workforce,” said Chef Marti Mongiello. “We vets are still kicking and have a lot to give to America.”“We are truly honored to have Chef Marti, Chef Stormy, and their team join us at the Veteran Ready Summit to elevate how organizations recruit, retain, and support America’s military-connected workforce,” said Brad Bentley, Fastport President. “Having personally experienced their exceptional hospitality, entertaining anecdotes, and remarkable culinary talent, I know they will bring tremendous value to our attendees.”As curators of the U.S. Presidential Culinary Museum, Chefs Marti and Stormy work side-by-side every day, keeping history hot and the stories simmering. “We welcome everyone to Washington, D.C., to eat, learn, shake hands, exchange business cards, and celebrate as friends at the Veteran Ready Summit, Chef Marti added. “Come hungry, come curious, and come ready because in D.C. this December, we’ll be serving history, opportunity, and a whole lot of heart on every plate.”Event DetailsVeteran Ready SummitDecember 10–12, 2025Washington, D.C.Registration & details: https://veteranreadysummit.org About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About the Veteran Ready SummitThe Veteran Ready Summit brings together employers, military leaders, training institutions, and workforce experts to strengthen how organizations engage, hire, and support the military community. Service members and veterans offer a powerful combination of technical expertise and soft skills — including leadership, rapid decision-making, safety awareness, teamwork, and dependability, making them an exceptional talent pool for every industry. Each year, the summit convenes more than 150 attendees and 50 speakers who share best practices and collaborate under the belief that a rising tide lifts all boats. Through curated sessions, attendees gain practical, current, and actionable tools to build or enhance military hiring and retention programs that meet today’s workforce demands. To learn more or register, visit https://veteranreadysummit.org

