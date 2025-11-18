Commercial Driving Academy Opens New CDL Training Campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Campus Director and Instructor Ronney Bailey with two new CDA students CDA is proud to open its newest CDL Training center in Albuquerque, NM

Commercial Driving Academy, one of the nation’s leading commercial driver training schools, has officially opened its newest CDL training campus in Albuquerque

We’re proud to bring Commercial Driving Academy’s proven training model to Albuquerque and help meet the growing need for qualified drivers across New Mexico” — Vitaliy Avramenko

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Driving Academy (CDA), one of the nation’s leading commercial driver training schools, has officially opened its newest CDL training campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico, located at 301 Airport Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. The expansion marks a major milestone for CDA, bringing the total number of campuses nationwide to five, including locations in Duncan, SC; Macon, GA; Oklahoma City, OK; and Joliet, IL.The new Albuquerque campus reflects CDA’s continued commitment to meeting the growing demand for professionally trained truck drivers across the U.S. The facility features modern classrooms, a large driving range, late-model trucks, and experienced instructors who bring real-world industry knowledge to every lesson.Vitaliy Avramenko, President of CDA, shared, “We’re proud to bring Commercial Driving Academy’s proven training model to Albuquerque and help meet the growing need for qualified drivers across New Mexico. Our mission is to equip men and women with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to build rewarding careers that keep America moving.”Since its founding, CDA has built a strong reputation for excellence, earning nearly a perfect 4.9-star rating on Google thanks to its student-first approach and high job placement rates. The school trains more than 3,000 graduates each year, preparing them for successful careers in the transportation and logistics industry. First-year truck drivers can earn salaries exceeding $65,000, with opportunities to grow quickly as experience increases.The new Albuquerque campus is expected to employ 10 to 20 local staff members, including certified instructors, admissions advisors, and operations personnel. CDA projects that the campus will train and graduate over 300 Class A and Class B CDL students in 2026.The excitement here in Albuquerque is incredible. Students are eager to start new chapters in their lives, and we’re honored to guide them toward stable, high-paying careers in the trucking industry,” said Campus Director and Instructor Ronney Bailey. Classes are already underway, with new start dates available weekly. Students can visit the new campus to tour the facility, meet instructors, and learn more about financial aid options and employer partnerships.About Commercial Driving AcademyCommercial Driving Academy (CDA) is one of America’s premier truck driver training schools, helping thousands of students each year earn their Class A and Class B Commercial Driver’s Licenses. With state-of-the-art equipment, hands-on instruction, and a focus on career placement, CDA prepares graduates for high-demand roles across the trucking and logistics industries. To learn more about CDA, visit https://cdl-cda.com/

