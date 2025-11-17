North American Trade Schools Hosts First Graduation Since Moving to New Campus

NATS celebrated their first Graduation since moving to their new facility Nearly 500 friends and family members attended the graduation Director Matt Daly congratulates a recent graduate

North American Trade Schools, Baltimore's leading skilled-training center, hosted its first Graduation ceremony since moving to its new Campus.

We’re incredibly proud of this group of graduates, not just for their technical skill, but for their resilience and dedication.” — Matt Daly

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North American Trade Schools (NATS), one of Maryland’s leading trade and technical schools, proudly celebrated its first graduation ceremony since relocating to its new training facility, marking an exciting milestone for both students and staff. The event took place on Saturday, November 1, at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park, Maryland, where the school honored more than 100 graduates in front of nearly 500 family members, friends, and community supporters.The ceremony recognized the hard work and achievements of students who successfully completed programs in Combination Welding, Building Technology, Commercial Truck Driving, Electrical Technology, Diesel Technician, and HVAC/R Technology. Each graduate was honored for their commitment to learning the skills needed to build rewarding, high-demand careers in the skilled trades and transportation industries.“We’re incredibly proud of this group of graduates, not just for their technical skill, but for their resilience and dedication,” said Matt Daly, Campus President of North American Trade Schools. “These graduates started their training at our old Campus and stuck with it through our transition to our new facility. This ceremony represents both their success, perseverance, and the start of new opportunities in growing industries that need their talents.”“Seeing our students cross the stage is always inspiring,” said Sherry Erney, Director of Education. “Each of them worked hard to develop their skills and prepare themselves for their future careers. We know they’ll make a positive impact in their chosen fields.”The move to the new, state-of-the-art training center earlier this year has allowed the NATS to expand hands-on learning opportunities, introduce new equipment, and continue meeting the region’s growing demand for skilled workers.Since its founding, North American Trade Schools has been dedicated to preparing students for meaningful careers that strengthen local economies and support essential industries. The November graduation was a proud reminder of that mission in action. Photos from the ceremony will be shared on NATS’ official social media channels and website in the coming days.About North American Trade SchoolsSince 1971, North American Trade Schools (NATS), located in Baltimore, Maryland, has provided hands-on training programs designed to prepare students for valuable careers in the skilled trades and transportation industries. NATS offers programs in Combination Welding, Building Technology, Commercial Truck Driving, Electrical Technology, Diesel Technician, and HVAC/R Technology. With a focus on practical skills, hands-on training, industry partnerships, and career placement support, NATS helps graduates build successful futures in high-demand fields. Learn more at https://natradeschools.edu/

