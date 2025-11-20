Green Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Green Coatings Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Green Coatings Market Size And Growth?

The market size for green coatings has experienced substantial growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $101.62 billion in 2024 to $108.7 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors attributable to this growth during the historical period include environmental laws, consumer enlightenment, governmental schemes, the tilt towards sustainable practices, corporate sustainability objectives, and the use of renewable resources in coating formulations.

In the coming years, the green coatings market is predicted to witness robust growth, rising to a valuation of $146.91 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.8%. The forecast period's growth is influenced by factors such as financial incentives for eco-friendly products, the burgeoning eco-friendly construction sector, automotive industry demand, the use of bio-based resins, and polymers, transitioning to water-based coatings, and strategies to address climate change. The forecast period is also likely to see certain trends such as the demand for low VOC and VOC-free formulations, the uptake of UV-curable coatings, nanotechnology research for coatings, cooperation among industry participants, and a shift towards powder coatings.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Green Coatings Market?

The green coating market is predicted to be driven forward by anticipated substantial growth within the construction sector. Operating within manufacturing and commerce, the construction industry is responsible for the establishment, repair, and upkeep of infrastructure. As demand rises for eco-friendly structures, requiring bio-sourced paints and coatings to mitigate environmental harm and pollution, the construction sector continues to expand. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a Federal Statistical agency in the U.S, reported that industrial construction spending reached $1,762.3 billion in June 2022. Furthermore, PolicyAdvice, a UK-based insurance information provider, says that annual spending on industrial construction in the U.S averages around $1.23 billion. As such, the green coating market will likely experience steady growth in response to the ongoing expansion of the construction industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Green Coatings Market?

Major players in the Green Coatings include:

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

• BASF SE

• PPG Industries Inc.

• The Sherwin Williams Company

• Arkema Group

• Asian Paints Limited

• Berger Paints India Limited

• Jotun A/S

• Hempel A/S

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Green Coatings Sector?

Leading firms in the green coatings market are concentrating on the creation of innovative biosurfactants, designed to augment waterborne coatings and inks' performance, thereby enhancing sustainability and durability while also diminishing environmental footprint and maintaining quality and safety norms. Biosurfactants are surface-active substances originating from microorganisms, for instance, bacteria, yeast, and fungi. They conform to the EU Ecolabel, denoting their appropriateness for eco-friendly applications. These substances are produced through a process emitting minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them less detrimental to human health and the environment. In September 2024, Evonik Industries AG, a German company, introduced TEGO Wet 570 Terra and TEGO Wet 580 Terra. These products, produced via a distinctive fermentation procedure involving microorganisms, are entirely derived from natural resources, setting them apart from the conventional fossil-based surfactants.

How Is The Green Coatings Market Segmented?

The green coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings, Radiation Cure Coatings

2) By Source: Vegetable Oil, Soy Bean, Castor Oil, Clay, Other Sources

3) By End-Use Industry: Industrial, Architectural, Automotive, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Waterborne Coatings: Acrylic Coatings, Alkyd Coatings, Epoxy Coatings

2) By Powder Coatings: Thermoset Powder Coatings, Thermoplastic Powder Coatings

3) By High-Solids Coatings: High-Solid Acrylics, High-Solid Polyurethanes

4) By Radiation Cure Coatings: UV-Curable Coatings, Electron Beam-Curable Coatings

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Green Coatings Market?

In 2024, Europe led in the green coatings market. The most rapid growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The green coatings market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

