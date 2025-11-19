Governor Stein Proclaims November 19 as Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

In recognition of the vital role that women play in economic growth and innovation, Governor Josh Stein proclaimed November 19 as Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in North Carolina. The proclamation honors the thousands of women who start and own businesses contributing significantly to the state’s economy.

“North Carolina’s economy is strong, thanks in large part to the number of women-owned businesses,” said Annette Taylor, Chair for the NC Council for Women. “Today we highlight, thank and encourage those women who have served – and who continue to serve – as role-models, paving the way as business leaders and innovators. When women thrive, their families thrive. And when families thrive, their communities, flourish.”

North Carolina ranks second in the nation for women-owned businesses according to a Wells Fargo 2025 Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report. The 2025 Status of Women in North Carolina: Investing in Economic Opportunity report further shows that 46% of the state’s small businesses are owned by women.

The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) plays a key role in supporting women entrepreneurs, offering resources, and training to help companies compete for contracts with state agencies. Since January 1st, the HUB Office had conducted workshops for approximately 2,673 HUB firms, 67% of which are female certified firms.

“State investments in women-owned businesses, yield new jobs, increase tax revenue, and foster economic growth around the state,” said Denisha Harris, Chair of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Historically Underutilized Businesses. “Women-owned firms are not just participating in North Carolina’s economy. They help drive what makes our state the best place to live, work, and enjoy a high quality of life.”

Nationally, women own more than 12 million businesses generating more that $2 trillion in sales in 2024 according to the US Small Business Administration.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is a global movement to bring awareness and support women in business globally by encouraging women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide.

For more information about resources to support women-owned businesses visit the HUB website.