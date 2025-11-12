Teen Driver Certificates Now Available Online for Private and Home Schools

Students in private and home schools will now find it easier and quicker to get their Driving Eligibility Certificates thanks to technology and efficiency improvements at the NC Department of Administration.

Chief administrators of home and private schools can now request Driving Eligibility Certificates (DECs) electronically rather than by paper copy. DECs are required for high school students under the age of 18 to obtain a North Carolina driver’s license or learner’s permit.

The Division of Non-Public Education within the NC Department of Administration is charged by state law with maintaining a registry of home and private schools that operate in North Carolina. Since 1998, DNPE staff printed and mailed thousands of Driving Eligibility Certificates to home and private school administrators each year, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in postage, paper and envelopes annually. Last year, DNPE issued and mailed more than 20,000 DECs at a cost of more than $7,000.

North Carolinians under age 18 who have not yet graduated high school must be enrolled in school and making academic progress toward graduation, and must not have been suspended for certain infractions, to get their North Carolina driver license. The DEC certifies that a student has met these requirements.

Teens attending public schools get their Driving Eligibility Certificates directly from their schools. But for home school and private school students, that responsibility falls to DNPE as set forth in NC General Statute 115C-566.

“Electronic Driving Eligibility Certificates are not only quicker and more convenient for home and private school administrators, they also free up staff to tackle other essential functions," said Division of Non-Public Education Director Bobby Dixon. “We’re excited to modernize this process and grateful for our partners at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for providing their approval."

To request, download and print DECs, non-public school chief administrators can now log in to DNPE's online portal. Chief administrators can only order a Driving Eligibility Certificate if there is a child registered between ages 14 and 17.

Non-Public Education staff remain available weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., to provide additional information and support by telephone or email. The new DNPE chatbot is always available, including after hours and on weekends, to answer questions in real time. To learn more about the process and requirements for obtaining a Driving Eligibility Certificate, visit the Division of Non-Public Education website.

About NCDOA and the Division of Non-Public Education

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

Housed within NCDOA, the Division of Non-Public Education maintains a registry of home and private schools in North Carolina as required by state law. More than 100,000 home schools and more than 800 conventional private schools are currently registered with DNPE.

