U.S. and NC Flags to Remain at Half-Staff Through Sunset Thursday, November 20

As we continue to honor the life of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, we also pay tribute to WakeMed Campus Police Officer Roger Smith who died in the line of duty in Garner on Saturday, November 8. For 14 years, Officer Smith served with the WakeMed Campus Police and Public Safety Department. He previously served with the Knightdale Police Department where he worked for 16 years.

Services for Officer Smith will be held on Monday, November 17 at Providence Church in Raleigh.

"My heart goes out to the family of Officer Roger Smith, who was killed protecting patients and their families," said Governor Josh Stein. “Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe, and we are forever indebted to Officer Smith for his sacrifice. Please pray for his family and the entire WakeMed community in their time of sorrow. May his memory be a blessing."

Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset, Thursday, November 20 in honor of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who passed away on November 3.

His funeral will be held on November 20 at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C.

