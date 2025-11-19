Influential Women Magazine Celebrates Entrepreneurship Month with Nearly 1,000 Female Founder Submissions on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women Magazine is proud to join the national celebration of entrepreneurship this November by spotlighting female founders who are reshaping industries and driving innovation across the country. In recognition of National Entrepreneurship Month, the magazine opened a call for women entrepreneurs to share their stories and received an overwhelming response. Nearly one thousand applications were submitted through LinkedIn alone, adding to the growing momentum of a community now followed by more than twenty thousand professionals.This surge highlights both the rising influence of women in business and the expanding role of Influential Women Magazine as a trusted platform for visibility, leadership, and professional recognition.Honoring Women Who Build and LeadThroughout November, Influential Women Magazine is highlighting select founders who represent a wide range of industries including technology, healthcare, consumer products, real estate, education, coaching, creative arts, and professional services. Each feature showcases the determination, innovation, and resilience that define modern women entrepreneurs.These stories serve as both inspiration and education for future leaders who want to learn from the challenges and triumphs of women who built something from the ground up.A Powerful Wave of ParticipationThe almost one thousand founder submissions demonstrate the strong appetite women have for platforms that elevate their work, strengthen their credibility, and increase their visibility. The magazine’s rapidly growing LinkedIn audience continues to be a central space where women engage, connect, and share their achievements.“Our mission is to amplify women who are building businesses and creating impact,” said the editorial team at Influential Women Magazine. “The response during National Entrepreneurship Month shows just how many women are pushing boundaries and how important it is to give their stories a place to be seen.”A Platform Committed to EntrepreneursInfluential Women Magazine continues to grow its ecosystem of resources for women in business including expert articles, leadership webinars, milestone celebrations, video spotlights, and a growing podcast. These initiatives help founders share their expertise, expand their reach, and strengthen their professional identities.About Influential Women MagazineInfluential Women Magazine is a digital publication and multimedia platform dedicated to elevating the stories, achievements, and expertise of women worldwide. Through editorial features, professional development programs, expert-led webinars, and community driven initiatives, the magazine empowers women to gain visibility, share their success, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

