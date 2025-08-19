ModernMillions.ai: New AI Tax Strategy & Wealth-Building Book Launches on Amazon Today

R. Kenner French, Author

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions ," the new book by tax strategist and AI automation expert R. Kenner French, is officially available today in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.com.Aimed at entrepreneurs, real estate investors, high‑income professionals, and small business owners, the book lays out a practical, AI‑driven approach to building long‑term wealth, legally reducing taxes, and protecting assets.With economic uncertainty rising and AI transforming the business landscape, ModernMillions.ai arrives at a critical moment, offering a clear roadmap for success in today’s fast-changing world.ModernMillions.ai Offers:1. AI-enhanced tax strategies to reduce tax liability2. Tools to automate wealth-building systems3. Asset protection and estate planning strategies4. A proprietary 5-step framework called The ModernMillions.ai Method™5. Access to a private online resource hub including video training, summaries, and downloads“This isn’t just another finance book,” French said. “It’s a tactical blueprint to help you make smarter decisions using AI, reduce taxes legally, and protect your financial future—whether you're making $100K or $10 million.”R. Kenner French is a national speaker, tax and AI contributor for The AI Journal, and a former Forbes.com contributor. As the leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com , he has helped over 2,000 entrepreneurs develop strategic tax and automation plans. French has been a pioneer in the AI-for-finance space since 2014, helping clients scale profits while working less.He’s also the creator of the Vast Vault™ Community, which includes thought leaders like Sharon Lechter (Rich Dad Poor Dad), Bob Bluhm (America’s leading asset protection attorney), and Jonathan Cronstedt (Kajabi.com’s former president).Launch bonuses for early readers include complimentary access to the “ModernMillions.ai” video and audio companion series and membership in the Vast Vault™ Community.ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions is available now on Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle formats, with global distribution via KDP.Media Contact:Princess AverionPublic Relations ManagerPrincess@VastSolutionsGroup.com

