ModernMillions.AI Becomes Amazon #1 Bestseller in the Entrepreneurship Category

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " ModernMillions.AI : Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions with Strategic Use of Artificial Intelligence" by R. Kenner French becomes #1 bestseller on Amazon in the Entrepreneurship category within its first month of publication."I'm absolutely thrilled to grab the number one spot in the entrepreneurship category on Amazon – this is an incredible development that shows how hungry entrepreneurs are for practical AI strategies they can implement immediately," said French, leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com The book addresses growing demand for AI-powered financial strategies among entrepreneurs and high-income professionals. French combines artificial intelligence with tax planning, wealth management, asset protection, and business automation.Key topics include:AI-driven tax planning and compliance automationR&D tax credits for AI businesses (federal and state)Defined Benefit Plans and Captive Insurance strategiesEstate planning in the digital economyLegal tax reduction methods for scaling businessesEarly purchasers of the book gain exclusive access to companion AI tools and resources at ModernMillions.ai, extending the book's strategies into continually updated, actionable digital solutions."Entrepreneurs need implementable strategies, not theory. AI creates unprecedented opportunities to build and protect wealth," said French, who has advised businesses on tax strategy for over two decades.French, the longtime veteran of AI implementation, will appear on financial podcasts and entrepreneurial summits throughout 2025 and 2026 to discuss AI applications in tax, wealth management, and asset protection. He will share his book journey with personalities including Sharon Lechter, Tom Krol, Jay Conner, Ron LeGrand, and Nizan Mosery, to name a few.About VastSolutionsGroup.comVastSolutionsGroup.com helps entrepreneurs and investors "make millions, save millions, and protect millions" through AI-enhanced tax strategy and business automation. The firm combines decades of tax expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver personalized wealth optimization strategies, automated compliance solutions, and advanced asset protection planning for high-net-worth individuals and scaling businesses.Media Contact:VastSolutionsGroup.com Media RelationsPhone: (415) 212-8189Email: info@VastSolutionsGroup.comWebsite: www.VastSolutionsGroup.com

