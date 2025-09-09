ModernMillions.AI Becomes Amazon #1 Bestseller in the Entrepreneurship Category
R. Kenner French's "ModernMillions.AI" becomes Amazon bestseller #1 in the Entrepreneurship Category, offering AI-driven tax & wealth strategies.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to grab the number one spot in the entrepreneurship category on Amazon – this is an incredible development that shows how hungry entrepreneurs are for practical AI strategies they can implement immediately," said French, leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com.
The book addresses growing demand for AI-powered financial strategies among entrepreneurs and high-income professionals. French combines artificial intelligence with tax planning, wealth management, asset protection, and business automation.
Key topics include:
AI-driven tax planning and compliance automation
R&D tax credits for AI businesses (federal and state)
Defined Benefit Plans and Captive Insurance strategies
Estate planning in the digital economy
Legal tax reduction methods for scaling businesses
Early purchasers of the book gain exclusive access to companion AI tools and resources at ModernMillions.ai, extending the book's strategies into continually updated, actionable digital solutions.
"Entrepreneurs need implementable strategies, not theory. AI creates unprecedented opportunities to build and protect wealth," said French, who has advised businesses on tax strategy for over two decades.
French, the longtime veteran of AI implementation, will appear on financial podcasts and entrepreneurial summits throughout 2025 and 2026 to discuss AI applications in tax, wealth management, and asset protection. He will share his book journey with personalities including Sharon Lechter, Tom Krol, Jay Conner, Ron LeGrand, and Nizan Mosery, to name a few.
About VastSolutionsGroup.com
VastSolutionsGroup.com helps entrepreneurs and investors "make millions, save millions, and protect millions" through AI-enhanced tax strategy and business automation. The firm combines decades of tax expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver personalized wealth optimization strategies, automated compliance solutions, and advanced asset protection planning for high-net-worth individuals and scaling businesses.
Media Contact:
VastSolutionsGroup.com Media Relations
Phone: (415) 212-8189
Email: info@VastSolutionsGroup.com
Website: www.VastSolutionsGroup.com
Kenner French
VastSolutionsGroup.com
+1 415-212-8189
Kenner@VastSolutionsGroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
ModernMillions.ai author, R. Kenner French, speaks about his book journey!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.