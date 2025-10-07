Anastasiia Lukinskaia Creates Innovative Fashion for Amtrak’s Gen Acela Launch

Anastasiia Lukinskaia for Amtrak Anastasiia Lukinskaia for Amtrak Anastasiia Lukinskaia for Amtrak

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Amtrak , the largest national passenger railroad company of the United States, unveiled its new Gen Acela trains, the company chose to pair speed and innovation with an unexpected partner: fashion. At the center of this bold campaign is designer Anastasiia Lukinskaia , whose winning clothing design captured Amtrak’s vision for the future of travel.From a childhood spent experimenting with performance, art, and digital media, Anastasiia has built a career defined by curiosity and versatility. By her early twenties, she had already studied across disciplines, assisted designers at New York Fashion Week, collaborated with brands including MasterCard and Philips, and won a fashion design competition that led to product development for a U.S. company. This latest partnership with Amtrak marks another milestone in her dynamic creative journey.Anastasiia was selected as the "Ready to Wear" 1st place winner tasked with creating garments for the Gen Acela launch and had just weeks to turn her sketches into reality. She approached the challenge through research, surveying travelers across different ages and backgrounds to better understand what people truly want to wear on long journeys. The result was a functional yet fashion-forward design that balances comfort, adaptability, and modern style.The centerpiece of her concept was the “trak suit”, a sleek ready-to-wear ensemble featuring thoughtful details, most notably a built-in sleep mask that delighted Amtrak executives and media alike.“It was actually my very first sketch from the day of the initial briefing,” Lukinskaia admits, “and although I almost trashed it, refining the construction and details transformed it into the winning design.”The project wasn’t without challenges. Anastasiia struggled to source the right fabrics, even experimenting with making her own textiles for a couture piece. Yet, her perseverance paid off.Major outlets including ABC, The Washington Times, and The New York Times covered the collaboration, and public enthusiasm has been high, with many travelers eager for the official merchandise release.One of the project’s most memorable moments came from a small but symbolic detail, Anastasiia’s custom zipper pullers, shaped like the Amtrak logo. After weeks of searching for a studio to produce them, she finally turned to a public library that 3D-printed the prototypes for just 50 cents, an effort that quite literally required “going the extra mile.”As Amtrak’s Chief Design Officer praised the innovation, the collaboration proved that Anastasiia’s talent lies not just in aesthetic vision, but in her ability to merge practicality with imagination. Competing against seasoned professionals with established brands, her success signals the arrival of a fresh new voice in fashion.For Anastasiia Lukinskaia, the project was more than a design challenge, it was proof that resourcefulness, persistence, and originality can open unexpected doors. And with the public eagerly awaiting the release of her Amtrak designs, it’s clear that this young creative is definitely one to watch.For more information or to follow Anastasiia Lukinskaia’s journey visit her on Instagram for her latest fashion projects and collaborations.

Amtrak: From Railway to Runway

