Electric Shock Productions Set to Present ‘Jack Harrison: Rogue Protocol’ at this year’s AFM

Samuel L. Pierce Jack Harrison: Rogue Patrol The Get Rich Quick Scheme Electric Shock Productions

This film is everything we love about action, science fiction, and character-driven storytelling rolled into one. It’s our most ambitious project yet, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.” — Samuel L. Pierce

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle based Electric Shock Productions (ESP), which operates in Los Angeles, is set to attend the American Film Market (AFM) next month, bringing worldwide rights for sale to its newest sci-fi action feature, ‘Jack Harrison: Rogue Protocol’.The film, produced by Samuel L. Pierce , who also co-directed with Chris Noordman, stars Pierce as Jack Harrison, alongside Jeremy Moller, Carl L. Covington, and Ella Mei Williamson.‘Jack Harrison: Rogue Protocol’ follows a 20-year-old commander in the secretive Earth Security Service as he faces his most dangerous mission yet. When a high-level oversight threatens to expose the agency, Jack uncovers a web of betrayal and hidden agendas that put everything he believes in at risk. On the run and racing against time, he must rely on his instincts, combat skills, and unlikely alliances to stay one step ahead of powerful enemies and prevent a threat that could alter the balance of power on Earth.A high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled thriller, ‘Jack Harrison: Rogue Protocol’ blends interstellar intrigue with daring action, strategy, and a touch of romance, delivering a cinematic experience that reflects the next evolution of independent sci-fi filmmaking.Pierce’s journey to this milestone has been defined by bold creativity and perseverance. From his debut with ‘The Future of Us’ a short that grew into a full-length feature, to the summer comedy ‘The Get Rich Quick Scheme’, and the sporting drama ‘Off The Line’, Pierce has consistently pushed the limits of independent production. Each project honed his storytelling, technical precision, and leadership both in front of and behind the camera.Now in post-production, ‘Jack Harrison: Rogue Protocol’ stands as Electric Shock Productions’ most ambitious project to date. With advanced visual effects, intricate sound design, and a relentless drive for cinematic innovation, the film embodies the company’s signature ethos: pushing creative boundaries, embracing risk, and continually raising the bar for independent filmmaking.Samuel L. Pierce and the team of Electric Shock Productions will be at the American Film Market (AFM) November 11th – 14th in Century City, Los Angeles, California.To learn more visit www.electricshockproductions.com and connect on Instagram About Electric Shock ProductionsFounded in 2019 by filmmaker Samuel L. Pierce, Electric Shock Productions is a Seattle–based independent film company specializing in high-concept storytelling with a focus on originality, technical execution, and creative independence. The company’s growing portfolio includes ‘The Future of Us’, ‘The Get Rich Quick Scheme’, ‘Off The Line’, and the upcoming ‘Jack Harrison: Rogue Protocol’.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.