FusionAuth Acquires Permify, Unifying AuthN + AuthZ in a Single Deploy Anywhere Platform

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth, the deploy anywhere, developer-first Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform, today announced its acquisition of Permify, the leading open-source fine-grained authorization service.With this acquisition, FusionAuth is the first platform to unite authentication (AuthN) and authorization (AuthZ) in a single, self-hostable architecture, giving organizations complete ownership and control of their identity infrastructure.Full Control is the New Security PostureIdentity has become the primary attack surface and many organizations are looking for ways to reduce dependency on third-party SaaS providers. At the same time, modern applications, especially those introducing AI-based or agent-driven features, require more precise, contextual authorization that traditional tools provide.Fine-grained authorization (FGA) is increasingly essential for keeping autonomous workflows safe and governed. By combining FGA inside one deploy-anywhere platform, FusionAuth delivers an identity solution built for this new era of control, transparency, and security.“We chose Permify because their technology perfectly complements our mission to give our customers control”, said Brian Bell, CEO at FusionAuth. “This isn’t just an acquisition, it’s the next evolution of our story. As AI-driven and agent-based systems become more common, organizations need deeper, more precise authorization. By combining Permify’s fine-grained authorization with our deploy-anywhere platform, we’re giving organizations something no one else can – complete ownership of who users are, what they can do, and where that logic lives.”Full Ownership Meets Fine-Grained AuthorizationPermify brings a modern, relationship-based authorization engine that enables precise, resource-level access control at scale. Once integrated with FusionAuth, customers will be able to manage the entire identity lifecycle, authentication, user management, and fine-grained permissions, from one unified platform.This acquisition creates a unified identity and permission layer, strengthens authorization scalability through centralized policies, and reinforces FusionAuth’s commitment to open source by supporting and expanding the Permify community.FusionAuth will launch the unified product and updated pricing model in 2026, reflecting the expanded value of a truly integrated authentication and authorization platform.A Shared Commitment to Open Source and CommunityFusionAuth and Permify share a deep commitment to openness, developer empowerment, and community involvement. FusionAuth will continue to support and grow the Permify open-source ecosystem, ensuring that developers worldwide can use, contribute to, and extend the technology.This aligns with FusionAuth’s long-standing investment in free community tools, documentation, and a deploy-anywhere model that gives developers full control of their identity stack.Together, FusionAuth and Permify will continue to champion open-source collaboration and freedom of choice for builders everywhere.“Developers and developer experience are at the core of both FusionAuth and Permify. FusionAuth is self-hosted and API-first, so it’s a natural step for us to support, maintain, and continue to develop Permify as OSS authorization,” said Kim Maida, Head of Developer Relations at FusionAuth. We look forward to working with the Permify community and contributing to the Identity and Access Management OSS ecosystem.”For more information about the acquisition, check out FusionAuth’s blog about the acquisition or sign up for the FusionAuth free community edition FusionAuth gives dev teams complete authentication without compromise. Support every login method your users need—Passwordless, MFA, SSO, OAuth, and more—with seamless API-first integration across any tech stack. Deploy in our cloud or yours, on-prem, or anywhere in between, while maintaining full ownership of your data and infrastructure. Thousands of organizations globally trust FusionAuth for enterprise-grade security and transparent pricing that scales with you. FusionAuth is the auth you'd build if you built it yourself.About PermifyPermify is an open-source authorization service that helps developers build and manage scalable, fine-grained authorization systems. Inspired by Google Zanzibar, Permify enables complex, resource-level access control with a simple, policy-based approach.FusionAuth Media ContactDayna RothmanChief Marketing Officerdayna.rothman@fusionauth.io

