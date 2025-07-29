FusionAuth Named KuppingerCole RisingStar for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Excellence

FusionAuth announces AuthCon, the first Customer Identity conference

Authentication is mission-critical for any application, and this recognition validates our commitment to providing developers and organizations with the highest level of security and scalability” — CEO Brian Bell

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth, the developer-focused Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform, today announced that it has been named a 2025 Rising Star in Consumer Identity and Access Management by KuppingerCole, validating FusionAuth's core belief that authentication should be deployed on dedicated infrastructure by default, in contrast to the industry's predominant multi-tenant SaaS-only architectures.FusionAuth serves hundreds of customers in online banking, financial services, insurance, retail, B2B, and gaming markets, with many well-known brands leveraging FusionAuth's developer-focused approach to customer authentication and authorization. The company specializes in dedicated deployment options in the cloud or on-premises that provide enhanced security, data residency compliance, and ultra scalability for organizations across North America and Europe.The KuppingerCole Rising Star Reports are devoted to innovative vendors that have already demonstrated their growth potential. Hundreds of startups are rated on a defined set of criteria, with innovativeness and product-market-fit being the most relevant, and also covering management, organizational structure, and go-to-market distribution."We're honored to be recognized as a 2025 KuppingerCole Rising Star," said Brian Bell, CEO at FusionAuth. "Authentication is mission-critical for any application, and this recognition validates our commitment to providing developers and organizations with the highest level of security and scalability.”Key Platform Capabilities Highlighted in the Report:- Single-tenant deployment options for enhanced security and data localization- Modern authentication support including FIDO passkeys, biometrics, and multi-factor authentication- Risk-based authentication (RBA) with device intelligence and impossible travel determination- Session hijacking prevention with per-application timeouts and sliding window refresh tokens- Migration capabilities from legacy and homegrown CIAM systems- Free options for development and production use casesThe platform supports multiple authentication methods including email/SMS OTP, Authy, Duo, Google and Microsoft Authenticator, Yubikeys, Android and iOS biometrics, and FIDO passkeys. OpenID Connect and SAML support enables identity federation, while LDAP and SCIM protocols facilitate migrations from other CIAM platforms.FusionAuth's SaaS instances are SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and the platform offers deployment flexibility across on-premises, customer-controlled cloud environments, and hosted SaaS options across multiple continents.The Rising Star recognition underscores FusionAuth's position in addressing the growing demand for CIAM solutions that balance security, compliance, and developer experience, particularly for organizations with complex data residency requirements or those transitioning from homegrown authentication systems.Ready to see why developers and enterprises choose FusionAuth? Schedule a demo or start building today.About FusionAuthFusionAuth is the only downloadable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform with an enterprise-grade, hybrid deployment model for diverse development pipelines. Trusted by over 450 global organizations, FusionAuth provides customers of any size with a single-tenant VIP suite, the option to download and run anywhere, world-class support, and no hidden costs regardless of scale.

