FusionAuth Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth, the developer-first Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification. This internationally recognized standard validates FusionAuth's comprehensive information security management system (ISMS) and demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to the highest security standards.The ISO 27001:2022 certification, awarded by AssurancePoint, follows a rigorous independent audit of FusionAuth's security policies, procedures, and controls. This achievement builds upon FusionAuth's existing SOC 2 Type II compliance and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for enterprises requiring robust security frameworks."In an industry dominated by shared infrastructure, FusionAuth has always prioritized security by offering dedicated, isolated environments for our customers," said Brian Bell, CEO of FusionAuth. "This ISO 27001 certification validates our comprehensive security framework and reinforces our commitment to protecting the identity data that lies at the heart of our customers' security architecture."The ISO 27001 standard requires organizations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve an information security management system. FusionAuth's certification encompasses the company's entire operations, including:- Information Security Governance: Comprehensive policies and procedures governing data protection, access controls, and risk management- Physical and Environmental Security: Secure data centers and facilities with multi-layered access controls- Access Management: Strict identity verification and least-privilege access principles- Incident Response: Robust procedures for detecting, responding to, and recovering from security incidents- Business Continuity: Comprehensive disaster recovery and business continuity planning- Vendor Management: Rigorous security assessments of third-party suppliers and partners"Security isn't just a feature of our platform—it's fundamental to everything we do," said Brian Pontarelli, Founder and CTO at FusionAuth. "This certification validates our comprehensive approach to information security and gives our customers confidence that their identity data is protected by industry-leading security practices."FusionAuth's approach to security extends beyond compliance, as the company's self-hosted and cloud options allow organizations to maintain control over their identity data while benefiting from enterprise-grade security features including:- Advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA)- Granular role-based access controls (RBAC)- Real-time threat detection and response capabilitiesFusionAuth's ISO 27001 certification represents the latest step in the company's ongoing investment in security and compliance. The company conducts annual penetration testing, maintains continuous security monitoring, and regularly updates its security practices to address emerging threats and regulatory requirements."Security is never a destination—it's an ongoing journey," added Bell. "This certification validates our current practices while committing us to continuous improvement in our security posture. Our customers can be confident that we'll continue investing in the security measures they need to protect their users and their businesses."About FusionAuthFusionAuth is the only downloadable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform with an enterprise-grade, hybrid deployment model for diverse development pipelines. Trusted by over 450 global organizations, FusionAuth provides customers of any size with a single-tenant VIP suite, the option to download and run anywhere, world-class support, and no hidden costs regardless of scale.For more information about FusionAuth's security and compliance certifications, visit https://trust.fusionauth.io or contact the company at security@fusionauth.io.Ready to see why developers and enterprises choose FusionAuth? Schedule a demo or start building today.

