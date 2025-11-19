Kloudspot Launches LISA Physical AI Platform Availability in AWS Marketplace

Kloudspot is pleased to make its solution available in AWS Marketplace, which gives us a new option to streamline procurement and delivery of LISA for new and existing customers.” — Ravi Akireddy, Kloudspot chief executive officer

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kloudspot, the leader in physical AI for intelligent spaces, announced today that its award-winning LISA (Location Intelligence & Situational Awareness) Physical AI platform is now available in AWS Marketplace - which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.The Kloudspot LISA Physical AI platform helps airports, factories, large event spaces and transportation hubs overcome the IT-OT gap to realize transformative outcomes in operational efficiency, real-time safety and revenue generation. With its ability to stream any and all data, including systems, sensors and cameras, to Kloudspot’s proprietary physical AI models, the LISA platform provides a holistic view of complex spaces, as well as operational digital twins and integrated command and control centers.AWS customers will now have access to Kloudspot’s LISA platform directly within AWS Marketplace, providing AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of LISA in their AWS Marketplace account.“Kloudspot is pleased to make its solution available in AWS Marketplace,” said Kloudspot chief executive officer Ravi Akireddy. “AWS has been the longstanding cloud of choice of Kloudspot and its many SaaS customers, and availability in AWS Marketplace gives us a new option to simplify procurement and delivery of LISA for new and existing customers.”Kloudspot’s LISA Physical AI platform is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.kloudspot.com About KloudspotKloudspot is a global leader in physical AI for intelligent spaces. As a Silicon Valley company with a decade of innovation in AI, Kloudspot’s mission is to maximize the operational value of physical spaces for the world’s largest airports, factories, transportation hubs and event spaces. With 100+ customers on its flagship LISA (Location Intelligence & Situational Awareness) Physical AI platform, Kloudspot delivers key outcomes in operational efficiency, real-time security and revenue generation by helping large enterprises and government agencies overcome the IT-OT gap and enable real-time intelligence.

