Kloudspot’s LISA Physical AI Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Kloudspot brings its LISA Physical AI platform to Google Cloud Marketplace after completing the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program.

We’re enabling selected companies to leverage Google Cloud’s most advanced AI technologies - and in the case of Kloudspot, to empower operators of complex spaces like airports and factories with AI...” — Ritika Suri, Managing Director, AI and Data Partnerships at Google Cloud

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Kloudspot announced it has launched its LISA (Location Intelligence & Situational Awareness) Physical AI platform on Google Cloud Marketplace, following completion of the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program. Kloudspot’s AI SaaS solution delivers key efficiency outcomes for the world’s most complex spaces including airports, factories, large event spaces and commercial buildings. It combines any and all data sources (cameras, sensors, systems of record) and applies a library of hundreds of proprietary physical AI models to realize outcomes in operational efficiency, safety and revenue generation.The Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program is designed to help emerging AI startups catalyze fast commercial product development, along with Google Cloud Marketplace availability. The program includes joint marketing, go-to-market advisory, and product advisory from experts at Google.“Through the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program, we aim to empower promising companies with Google Cloud’s impactful programs, products, and expertise," said Ritika Suri, Managing Director, AI and Data Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re enabling the selected companies to leverage Google Cloud’s most advanced AI technologies - and in the case of Kloudspot, to empower operators of complex spaces like airports and factories with AI to improve key efficiency outcomes at scale.""Kloudspot is ecstatic to collaborate with Google Cloud, a fellow innovator in AI,” said Ravi Akireddy, chief executive officer of Kloudspot. “Kloudspot will benefit from the AI portfolio and massive scale that Google Cloud can drive, and our joint customers will be able to achieve new efficiencies and outcomes."About KloudspotKloudspot is a global leader in physical AI for intelligent spaces. As a Silicon Valley company with a decade of innovation in AI, Kloudspot’s mission is to maximize the operational value of physical spaces for the world’s largest industrial and commercial companies.With 100+ customers on its flagship LISA (Location Intelligence & Situational Awareness) Physical AI platform, Kloudspot delivers key outcomes in operational efficiency, safety, security and revenue generation by helping large enterprises and government agencies overcome the IT-OT bridge and enable real-time intelligence.

