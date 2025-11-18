Kloudspot Hires Chris Brozek to Lead Manufacturing Practice

Kloudspot Bolsters Executive Team with Manufacturing Industry Veteran

We are thrilled to welcome Chris Brozek to Kloudspot. Chris has a clear vision for Kloudspot’s evolution in manufacturing, and we look forward to taking our customers on this exciting journey.” — Ravi Akireddy, Kloudspot chief executive officer

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kloudspot, the leader in physical AI for intelligent spaces, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Brozek as its new Global Head of Manufacturing Solutions & Operations. Chris brings a wealth of experience as an operations and manufacturing leader with a proven record of scaling high-tech production environments.In his new role, Brozek will be responsible for Kloudspot’s emerging manufacturing category, with major customers in electronics manufacturing and automotive already using the LISA (Location Intelligence & Situational Awareness) Physical AI platform. Brozek will define product direction and help lead manufacturing customer engagements.Brozek’s career spans executive roles across two decades of advanced manufacturing, product development, and global operations. Brozek has held executive positions at Fictiv, Velo3D, ThoughtSpot and Violin Memory.“I’m honored to join Kloudspot and build upon their strong technology and customer base in manufacturing,” said Brozek.Kloudspot chief executive officer Ravi Akireddy said, “we are thrilled to welcome Chris Brozek to the Kloudspot team. Chris has a clear vision for Kloudspot’s evolution in the manufacturing industry, and we look forward to taking our customers on this exciting journey together.”About KloudspotKloudspot is a global leader in physical AI for intelligent spaces. As a Silicon Valley company with a decade of innovation in AI, Kloudspot’s mission is to maximize the operational value of physical spaces for the world’s largest airports, factories, transportation hubs and event spaces.With 100+ customers on its flagship LISA (Location Intelligence & Situational Awareness) Physical AI platform, Kloudspot delivers key outcomes in operational efficiency, real-time security and revenue generation by helping large enterprises and government agencies overcome the IT-OT gap and enable real-time intelligence.

