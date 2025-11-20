Inside the Foreclosure Funnel: What the 2025 Market Reveals About the Next Housing Shift

Explore how the next housing cycle is forming as we approach 2026.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types.

Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com recently sat down with Christian Walsh, a licensed broker and housing market educator, to break down the “Foreclosure Funnel” - a simple yet powerful way to visualize how distressed properties flow through the system and where investors can find early signals of opportunity. The U.S. housing market is entering another pivotal phase as we approach 2026. Mortgage rates remain volatile, inventory is tight in most regions, and affordability continues to pressure both buyers and sellers.

This interview with Christian Walsh can be accessed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/inside-the-foreclosure-funnel-what-the-2025-market-reveals-about-the-next-housing-shift/

Foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings by targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes, government foreclosures, pre foreclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts https://www.foreclosure.com/alert/

Homebuyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from these helpful series of videos available at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at https://www.foreclosure.com/podcasts/

About

Foreclosure.com stands as the premier resource for distressed homes for sale in the United States, offering a vast repository of property listings encompassing foreclosures, preforeclosures, bankruptcies, tax liens, and other distressed assets. Our commitment is to deliver the most up-to-date and comprehensive foreclosure property listings in a user-friendly, easily accessible format. Our listing data undergoes continuous updates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We are driven by a relentless pursuit of delivering the freshest home listings because, in the world of distressed property acquisitions, timing and accuracy are paramount. In today’s competitive foreclosure real estate market, you no longer need to scour newspapers for filings or sift through courthouse records to capitalize on real estate bargains. At Foreclosure.com, you can effortlessly access these opportunities with a simple click.

