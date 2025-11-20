Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Explore how the next housing cycle is forming as we approach 2026.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types.Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com recently sat down with Christian Walsh, a licensed broker and housing market educator, to break down the “Foreclosure Funnel” - a simple yet powerful way to visualize how distressed properties flow through the system and where investors can find early signals of opportunity. The U.S. housing market is entering another pivotal phase as we approach 2026. Mortgage rates remain volatile, inventory is tight in most regions, and affordability continues to pressure both buyers and sellers.This interview with Christian Walsh can be accessed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/inside-the-foreclosure-funnel-what-the-2025-market-reveals-about-the-next-housing-shift/ Foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings by targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes, government foreclosures, pre foreclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts https://www.foreclosure.com/alert/ Homebuyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from these helpful series of videos available at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at https://www.foreclosure.com/podcasts/

