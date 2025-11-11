Hope & Hustle: How Gen Z Can Still Afford a Home in 2025
Foreclosure.com and Real Estate Expert Zachary Foust Reveal Actionable Strategies for First-Time Homebuyers Amid America’s Affordability CrisisBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With home prices and interest rates at record highs, younger Americans are asking the same question: Is homeownership still possible?
A new interview in Foreclosure.com’s real estate investing video series, “Hope & Hustle: How Gen Z Can Still Afford a Home in 2025”, dives into this question with unfiltered honesty and data-backed strategies for first-time homebuyers navigating today’s challenging real estate market.
The 50-minute discussion, hosted by Tim Jones, Business Development Manager at Foreclosure.com, features Zachary Foust, a Delaware-based real estate agent, housing advocate, and social media creator known for his candid insights into the U.S. housing crisis.
Real Talk for a New Generation of Homebuyers
“Nobody can afford a home anymore,” said Foust. “Advice doesn’t really work anymore, and we have an entire generation that’s being ignored because they don’t have financial strength or political power to make real change.”
Foust, who transitioned from military service and law enforcement into real estate, built one of Delaware’s top-performing teams before shifting his focus toward educating Gen Z and Millennial buyers. His message resonates with millions of young Americans struggling to break into the market. “Greed is what’s happening,” Foust added. “One out of three homes is being bought by an investor, and that keeps affordable housing off the market because it’s the best thing to cash flow.”
Finding Opportunity in a Tight Market
Despite the obstacles, Foust emphasizes that there are still realistic paths to homeownership for those who prepare strategically. He advises first-time buyers to:
1. Build credit above 620 (ideally 680 or higher)
2. Maintain consistent employment for 1–2 years
3. Focus on emerging affordable markets like Delaware and the Midwest
4. Explore distressed and off-market properties, such as foreclosures and short sales, to find below-market opportunities
“The National Association of Realtors said a starter home now costs $360,000 on median,” Foust explained. “That takes a $108,000 income to afford — and most first-time buyers just don’t make that. That’s why we need creative solutions and better education.”
A Message of Hope and Resilience
While blunt about the economic headwinds, Foust’s tone remains optimistic. “There’s always going to be hard times,” he said. “You have to focus on what you can do next because curling up in a ball isn’t going to help”. He believes Generation Z will redefine the concept of work and homeownership entirely. “In the next five years, we’re going to see Gen Z tear the old grind-to-survive model to shreds,” he said. “They don’t want to side hustle themselves to death — they want balance, education, and opportunity.”
Data-Driven Solutions from Foreclosure.com
As the nation’s most comprehensive distressed property platform, Foreclosure.com empowers homebuyers and investors to find real estate opportunities that aren’t visible on traditional listing sites. The company provides daily updates on over 1.2 million foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, auction, bankruptcy, and tax lien listings nationwide.
“Education and access to data are essential,” said Foust. “That’s where tools like Foreclosure.com can make all the difference for people searching for a home.”
Watch the Full Interview
“Hope & Hustle: How Gen Z Can Still Afford a Home in 2025” is available now on the Foreclosure.com website, YouTube, and across major podcast platforms. Watch Now: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/hope-and-hustle-how-gen-z-can-still-afford-a-home-in-2025/
About Foreclosure.com
Foreclosure.com is the largest and most up-to-date provider of distressed property listings in the U.S., with over 1.2 million foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, auction, bankruptcy, tax lien, and REO listings updated twice daily. For over 20 years, Foreclosure.com has helped investors, homebuyers, and real estate professionals find opportunities across the nation.
Get free foreclosure alerts at https://www.foreclosure.com/alert/
