Atlanta Realtor Reveals Insider Secrets: How to Find Off-Market Deals Before They Hit the MLS
Foreclosure.com, the nation’s largest distressed property listing provider, continues its nationwide expert series with a timely new release.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure.com, the nation’s largest distressed property listing provider, continues its Real Estate Investing video series with an Atlanta-focused release designed to help investors and first-time buyers uncover opportunities others miss.
Hosted by Tim Jones, National Affiliate Manager at Foreclosure.com, the interview features Angelenna Grant-Ashanti: a top-producing Atlanta realtor, investor, veteran, HGTV alum, and Airbnb Superhost, who shares how buyers can uncover and profit from off-market and distressed properties in 2025.
Grant-Ashanti reveals how networking, social media, and local partnerships can lead to hidden opportunities before they ever reach the MLS. She also discusses Atlanta’s evolving housing market, where townhouses are becoming the new starter home and mid-term rentals are emerging as a powerful cash flow strategy for investors. Her message to first-time buyers is clear: start small, stay connected, and don’t wait for the perfect deal.
From navigating today’s buyer-friendly environment to understanding where to find off-market listings, the interview delivers actionable insights for anyone looking to begin or expand their real estate journey.
Watch the Full Interview Here: “How to Find Off-Market Deals Before They Hit the MLS (Atlanta Edition)” is available now on the Foreclosure.com website, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/off-market-atlanta-real-estate-deals-for-homebuyers/
About Foreclosure.com
Foreclosure.com is the largest and most up-to-date provider of distressed property listings in the U.S., with over 1.2 million foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, auction, bankruptcy, tax lien, and REO listings updated twice daily. For over 20 years, Foreclosure.com has helped investors, homebuyers, and real estate professionals find opportunities across the nation.
Get free foreclosure alerts at https://www.foreclosure.com/alert/
