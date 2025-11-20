Farming Global Operations Limited Announces Groundbreaking AI-Powered Commercial Soybean Investment in Benue State

Farming Global Operations Limited is an African-focused agricultural investment company dedicated to sustainable crop production, agro-processing, and value chain development. Anchora is a premier advisory firm established to help companies grow globally, raise capital, and open up new markets.

Strategic Partnership with Anchora Advisory to Unlock $50 Million Investment Opportunity Positioning Nigeria as Africa's Premier Soybean Hub

MAKURDI, BENUE STATE, NIGERIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farming Global Operations Limited , a leading agricultural investment company, announced plans for a transformative AI-integrated commercial soybean production project in Benue State, Nigeria’s acclaimed "Food Basket of the Nation." Backed by the capital raising expertise of Anchora Advisory , a global firm specializing in market entry and helping companies expand internationally, this ambitious initiative marks a critical milestone for Nigeria’s agricultural sector and signals a rising confidence in the country’s agribusiness potential.The project aims to establish a state-of-the-art soybean farm that leverages artificial intelligence, precision agriculture technologies, and sustainable practices. Designed to produce high-quality soybeans for both domestic consumption and export, it addresses longstanding gaps in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain while creating substantial economic opportunities for Benue State communities.Farming Global brings extensive experience in sustainable agriculture and value chain development across Africa. With guidance from Anchora Advisory, the company seeks to develop Nigeria’s most advanced soybean farm—using cutting-edge technology to boost yields, reduce costs, and transition toward high-value processing over raw exports. This effort is expected to revolutionize Nigeria’s soybean industry, generate thousands of jobs, and strengthen local economies.Oluwadara Oluwadayo, PhD, DDS, Founder of Farming Global Operations, shared:"Our mission is to harness innovative technology and sustainable practices to unlock Nigeria’s agricultural potential. This project is about creating meaningful, lasting impact—not just economic growth, but a responsible model of farming that benefits communities, preserves the environment, and establishes Nigeria as a regional leader in agriculture."This initiative benefits from the strategic guidance of Anchora Advisory, a premier advisory firm established to help companies grow globally, raise capital, and open up new markets. Anchora combines the expertise of a diverse team of seasoned business leaders and industry specialists. Focused on growth and internationalization, Anchora leverages cutting-edge strategies and insights to guide organizations toward success in emerging markets, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and the Global South. Their experience in navigating complexities and unlocking new opportunities will be instrumental in structuring investments, mobilizing capital, and ensuring the project’s long-term success.“This investment validates our state’s position as Nigeria’s agricultural heartland,” said Dr Terhemen Johnpaul Kpenkaan, Executive Secretary of Benue Investment Promotion Agency (BENIPA) and Chairman of the Forum of State Investment Agencies of Nigeria (FOSIPAN). “Our fertile Guinea Savanna soils, coupled with the life-giving Rivers Benue and Katsina Ala, provide a natural advantage. Since 1947, when Nigeria first exported soybeans, Benue has led the sector. Now, under the transformative leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, the State is positioned to spearhead Africa’s agricultural renaissance.”Aligned with Nigeria’s national policies and global market trends, the project will address rising soybean demand—both domestically and for export—by adopting climate-smart practices, investing in infrastructure, and deploying advanced technology. The initiative aims to significantly increase production, bolster food security, and deliver socio-economic benefits across Benue communities.Together, Farming Global and Anchora aim to position Nigeria as Africa’s premier soybean producer, tapping into the USD 160 billion global market projected to grow steadily in the coming years. 