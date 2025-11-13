Matter Compostable Single Use Products Now Available in Publix Stores Nationwide

From Party Cups to Trash Bags, Matter Makes Plastic-Free Living Convenient and Accessible

We’re proud to bring better alternatives to the shelf—products that don’t linger in the environment for generations.” — Tim Busby, CEO and Founder of Matter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step toward reducing plastic waste and supporting sustainable lifestyles, Matter , a leader in certified compostable single-use products, is now available in over 1,300 Publix Super Markets across the United States. This nationwide expansion offers consumers convenient access to Matter’s snack, sandwich, storage bags and more.While traditional plastics are made from fossil fuels and can persist in landfills and oceans for hundreds of years, Matter’s products are made from renewable plant-based materials and are designed to break down into natural elements like water, CO₂, and biomass under proper composting conditions.“We’re proud to bring better alternatives to the shelf—products that don’t linger in the environment for generations,” said Tim Busby, CEO and Founder of Matter. “This partnership with Publix puts sustainable living within reach for more families and businesses across the country.”Matter has been featured in major media outlets including Popular Science, WIRED USA Today , KRON (San Francisco TV), WLNY (NYC TV), BuzzFeed, Delish, Oprah Daily, Food & Wine Magazine, KCAL (Los Angeles TV), and The Boston Globe, as well as on Good Morning America social media—validating the brand’s position as a trusted, accessible alternative to traditional plastics.Unlike traditional plastics that can take centuries to degrade, Matter’s kitchen storage bags are certified BPI Industrial Compostable and TÜV Austria Industrial and Home Compostable and engineered to break down within months under appropriate composting conditions. This allows them to return to the earth as water, carbon dioxide, and biomass as long as they are composted properly. They’re not just better for the environment, they are designed to make sustainability easy for everyday consumers.This launch also aligns with growing demand for alternatives to petroleum-based plastic and is another step toward creating a more circular economy. Matter’s entire line, along with its packaging, is thoughtfully designed to minimize waste at every stage.About Matter:Matter exists to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel–based plastics by creating certified compostable single-use products made from plants. From kitchen bags to party plates to forks, every product is thoughtfully designed and independently tested to break down under proper composting conditions. As a brand rooted in transparency, Matter is committed to helping consumers make smarter choices that don’t leave waste behind.Learn more at www.makeitmatter.com or follow @mattercompostable on Instagram and TikTok.

