Matter Honors National Conservation Day by Giving Back to Ocean Conservation Efforts

Certified compostable brand Matter will donate 40% of all proceeds from purchases made on MakeitMatter.com on July 28 to support Ocean Conservancy’s efforts to protect marine life and fight plastic pollution. Matter exists to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel–based plastics by creating certified compostable single-use products made from plants.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Conservation Day on July 28, Matter , a leading provider of certified compostable plant-based alternatives to single-use plastics, is proud to announce a special initiative in support of ocean health. On this day, 40% of proceeds from every order placed on MakeitMatter.com will be donated to Ocean Conservancy, aiding their vital on-the-ground efforts to protect marine ecosystems and combat plastic pollution.Matter’s mission is rooted in sustainability. The company aims to reduce global dependence on fossil fuel-based plastics by offering everyday products such as compostable waste bags, food storage solutions, plates, utensils, and party cups. These products break down under proper composting conditions, leaving no waste behind.“We are very passionate about contributing meaningful solutions to the single-use plastic problem that is prevalent in our oceans,” said Tim Busby, Co-Founder of Matter. “Our mission from the start has been to make a difference. Every product we create and develop for the market has to exceed expectations in performance and quality in replacing single-use plastic.”Ocean Conservancy is a global leader in protecting the ocean and its wildlife through science-based advocacy, public education, and community engagement. For more than five decades, the organization has worked to reduce plastic pollution and promote sustainable policies that safeguard marine ecosystems.--As Ocean Conservancy highlights, nearly 11 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean every year, the equivalent of a garbage truck full of plastic dumped every minute. This pollution is not only harming marine life but also affecting people.--Scientists now estimate there are 500 times more microplastics in our oceans than stars in our galaxy. (Surfrider Foundation)Matter exists to help reverse this trend through a truly circular, sustainable product life cycle. Every product is made using Matter’s proprietary plant-based technology and is certified compostable, meeting rigorous third-party standards for performance and breakdown.Both organizations emphasize the importance of reducing single-use plastics and champion solutions that restore natural ecosystems. When composted properly, Matter products fully decompose in 12 months or less, returning natural nutrients to the soil and enriching the earth rather than polluting it. This ensures the product's end of life is as thoughtful and beneficial as its beginning.“As a material science company, we thrive on the opportunity to think differently and produce materials and products that will be better for the environment, be sourced from sustainable and regenerative plant-based materials, and offer end-of-life solutions that complement the environment,” Busby added. “Our support of Ocean Conservancy aligns with those goals.”Matter Waste Bags were recently named Best Trash Bags in a WIRED Magazine article on top eco-friendly products, a reflection of the company’s commitment to innovation, performance, and environmental integrity.This campaign encourages consumers to make mindful, sustainable swaps that contribute to lasting change. With every purchase on July 28, customers can directly support efforts to restore ocean health and reduce plastic pollution, one compostable product at a time.About Matter:Matter exists to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel–based plastics by creating certified compostable single-use products made from plants. From kitchen bags to party plates to forks, every product is thoughtfully designed and independently tested to break down under proper composting conditions. As a brand rooted in transparency, Matter is committed to helping consumers make smarter choices that don’t leave waste behind.Learn more at www.matterproducts.com or follow @matterproducts on Instagram and TikTok.

